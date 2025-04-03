একই ধরনের একাধিক ক্লজ (শব্দ বা ফ্রেজ) যখন Coordinating Conjunctions যেমন- for, and, nor, or, but, so, yet দিয়ে যুক্ত হয় তখন প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার বলে ব্যবহৃত হয়। তবে এখানে প্রতিটি ক্লজ (ফ্রেজ বা শব্দ) একই মাত্রার গুরুত্ব বহন করে।

� Either she likes to see him or she doesn’t like to see him.

� They argued not only about the article but also about the review.

Correlative Conjunctions যেমন- either ... or, neither ... nor, not only ... but also দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার করা হয়।

� I will not sing a song, nor will I dance.

� Every morning, we make our bed, eat breakfast and feed the dog.

� She likes to dance and to sing songs.

� Ashley likes to ski, to swim and to jump.

উদাহরণ:

� Joe likes running, walking and being active.

� We enjoy relaxing and sitting out in the sun.

Clauses দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার একই রকমের ক্লজ ব্যবহার করে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার তৈরি করা হয়। এখানে ক্লজগুলোর কাঠামো একই ধরনের হওয়া চাই।

উদাহরণ:

� The teacher told them that they need to study and that they should practice their words every night.

� My parents said get a good education and do not settle for less.

Colons (:) ব্যবহার করে তালিকাভুক্তি এবং প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার যখন কোলন (:) ব্যবহার করে একাধিক বিষয় বা উপাদান তালিকাভুক্ত করা হয়, তখন সেটি প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার হয়ে ওঠে। তবে বিষয় বা উপাদানগুলোকে একই রকম বা একই ধরনের হতে হয়।

উদাহরণ:

� The following activities can be done at the mall: buying groceries, eating lunch and paying bills.

� In your bedroom, you will find the following: a bed, a closet and a desk.

৭. তালিকাভুক্তি ও প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার

এমনকি কোনো কোলন (:) ব্যবহার না করে যখন একাধিক বিষয় বা উপাদান তালিকাভুক্ত করা হয়, তখনো সেটি প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার হয়ে ওঠে। তবে বিষয় বা উপাদানগুলো একই রকম বা একই ধরনের হতে হয়।

উদাহরণ:

� Mary wanted to make sure that she made her presentation creatively, effectively and persuasively.

� Tim was considered to be a good employee because he was always on time, he was very motivated and he was a good leader.

৮। ক্রিয়ার কাল দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার

একই রকমের ক্রিয়ার কাল ব্যবহার করেও প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার তৈরি হয়। তবে সময় বা কাল একই হতে হবে।

উদাহরণ:

� She wrote a letter and mailed it to the school.

� Yesterday we watched a movie, played video games and made pizza.

অনুশীলন- ১: প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার, নাকি অন্য কিছু এখানে কোন বাক্যে সকল বিষয় all gerunds অথবা all infinitives হলে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার হবে।

একই বাক্যে দুটির সংমিশ্রণ হলে হবে না। যেমন-

প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার

(Parallelism): A single sentence contains either gerunds or infinitives.

She likes cooking, jogging, and reading. She likes to cook, jog, and read.

He likes swimming and running. He likes to swim and to run.

প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার নয়

(Lacking parallelism): A single sentence contains both gerunds and infinitives.

She likes cooking, jogging, and to read. He likes to swim and running.

[পর্ব-৮.৩ আগামী সংখ্যায়]

