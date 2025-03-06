(গত সংখ্যার পর) Signpost Language in Listening বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ Introducing the Topic ■ Today we are going to talk about... ■ The topic of today’s lecture is... ■ Today I’ll be talking about / discussing... ■ This morning we are going to take a look at... ■ What I’m going to be talking about today is...

Introducing a definition ■ This means... ■ That’s a... ■ The subject/topic of my talk is... ■ This refers to... ■ The purpose of today’s lecture is... ■ I think a definition is in order here