মোস্তাকিম শুভ, সেলটা
(গত সংখ্যার পর)
Signpost Language in Listening
বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ
■ Today we are going to talk about...
■ The topic of today’s
■ Today I’ll be talking about / discussing...
■ This morning we are going to take a look at...
■ What I’m going to be talking about today is...
■ This means...
■ That’s a...
■ The subject/topic of my talk is...
■ This refers to...
■ The purpose of today’s lecture is...
■ I think a definition is in order here
Explaining the Lecture Structure (sections, subtopics)
■ In today’s lecture, I am going to cover three points
■ I am going to divide this talk into three parts
■ First we’ll look at/Then we’ll go on to/And finally I’ll...
■ Let’s start by talking about...
■ I’ll start with,...
■ Firstly, secondly etc.
■ Initially/Then/Next/
■ Subsequently/Finally/Lastly
■ The first advantage/ reason/cause etc. is...
■ These factors will subsequently be analysed in detail.
■ To begin with, this essay will identify the causes of this situation
■ We’ve looked at...
■ I’ve talked about...
Starting a new Section, Topic, Part, Point
■ Let’s move on to...
■ Now, let’s turn to...
■ And I’d now like to talk about...
■ The next/second...
■ I’d like, now, to discuss...
■ The next issue(topic/area) I’d like to focus on...
■ Moving on/Let’s move on to.../Now, let’s turn to.../We’ll start by...
■ I’d like now to discuss...
■ And I’d now like to talk about.../The next/second...
■ The next issue
(topic, area) I’d like to focus on...
■ As noted above/As stated previously/As is discussed below
■ As noted previously, a number of scholars have offered a different explanation
■ This development is composed of a number of stages, as discussed above
more Detail
■ In addition/Additionally/ Furthermore/Moreove/
■ Also/Similarly/Besides/ What is more/Apart from this/Equally/Indeed
■ Indeed, scholars reject this theory as unrealistic
■ The issue is, furthermore, complicated by external matters
■ For example/For instance/To demonstrate/As an illustration/example/To illustrate
■ Like/such as/you know
■ Let me give you an example of what I mean...
■ Certain research methods, for instance, surveys and questionnaires,
■ As an example, the following quotation could be cited as representative
■ In other words...
■ Did you get that?
■ OK, this is important.
আরও পড়ুন:
[পর্ব-৬.৩ আগামী সংখ্যায়]
আরও পড়ুন:
[পর্ব-৬.৩ আগামী সংখ্যায়]
