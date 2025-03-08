(গত সংখ্যার পর)

Signpost Language in Listening

বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ

To Generalize

■ As a rule/For the most part/

Generally

■ In general/On the whole/In most cases/Usually

■ In general, it is true to say that a good understanding of theory is essential

To introduce a Comparison further point to support your argument

■ Compared with the first example, the second seems unconvincing

■ This scholar’s argument is likewise flawed

■ By the same token/ Compared with/In like manner/In comparison with/In the same way/ Likewise/Similarly /Whereas

To introduce a Contrast or Alternative point or Section

■ On the other hand/But/Yet/ Alternatively/Conversely/Bycontrast/On the contrary

■ In contrast/However/ Although/Nevertheless/ Nonetheless/On the

other hand/

■ Nevertheless, arguments in favour of the theory must also be considered.

■ The case must not, however, be overstated

Describing process

■ First …/Second …

■ Next…/To begin …

■ Finally

To introduce a Fact or State the Obvious

■ Clearly, popular opinion is against the changes

■ After all/Clearly/Naturally/ Evidently/Obviously/Of course

■ It is evident that/These claims must, of course, be closely examined

Cause and Effect

■ X causes…/Y leads to …

■ As a result of X…

■ This has a number effects, including

Contrasting and Comparing

While/ whereas A key difference between… However, …/Although

Advantages and Disadvantages

■ An advantage of A is…

■ Another problem with A is…

■ A drawback of A is…

To Rephrase or Explain

■ In other words/Or rather/ That is to say/ To put it more simply/in another way/ Namely/To be more precise

■ There is only one negative example, namely, that of the government.

■ The model is not universal. To be more precise, it is not applicable in seven per cent of the above cases.

20. To introduce a Reason, Result, Proof or Logical Conclusion

■ Due to problems of access, research on this topic is scarce

■ Because/Due to/Indeed/In fact/It could be concluded that

■ Accordingly/As a consequence /As a result/ Consequently/ Hence/ Therefore/Thus/For this reason

■ The data are incomplete and, as a consequence, this interpretation is not convincing

21. To Conclusion, to Signal the end of the talk or Summing up

■ Finally/In conclusion/In short/In summary, …

■ To summarise/To sum up/To conclude

■ So it is clear from what we have discussed today that…

■ I’d like now to recap...

■ Overall, …

■ Let’s summarise briefly what we’ve looked at...

■ As this essay has demonstrated

আরও পড়ুন:

[পর্ব-৬.৪ আগামী সংখ্যায়]