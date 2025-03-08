মোস্তাকিম শুভ, সেলটা
(গত সংখ্যার পর)
Signpost Language in Listening
বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ
■ As a rule/For the most part/
■ In general/On the whole/In most cases/Usually
■ In general, it is true to say that a good understanding of theory is essential
■ Compared with the first example, the second seems unconvincing
■ This scholar’s argument is likewise flawed
■ By the same token/ Compared with/In like manner/In comparison with/In the same way/ Likewise/Similarly /Whereas
■ On the other hand/But/Yet/ Alternatively/Conversely/Bycontrast/On the contrary
■ In contrast/However/ Although/Nevertheless/ Nonetheless/On the
■ Nevertheless, arguments in favour of the theory must also be considered.
■ The case must not, however, be overstated
■ First …/Second …
■ Next…/To begin …
■ Finally
■ Clearly, popular opinion is against the changes
■ After all/Clearly/Naturally/ Evidently/Obviously/Of course
■ It is evident that/These claims must, of course, be closely examined
■ X causes…/Y leads to …
■ As a result of X…
■ This has a number effects, including
While/ whereas A key difference between… However, …/Although
■ An advantage of A is…
■ Another problem with A is…
■ A drawback of A is…
■ In other words/Or rather/ That is to say/ To put it more simply/in another way/ Namely/To be more precise
■ There is only one negative example, namely, that of the government.
■ The model is not universal. To be more precise, it is not applicable in seven per cent of the above cases.
20. To introduce a Reason, Result, Proof or Logical Conclusion
■ Due to problems of access, research on this topic is scarce
■ Because/Due to/Indeed/In fact/It could be concluded that
■ Accordingly/As a consequence /As a result/ Consequently/ Hence/ Therefore/Thus/For this reason
■ The data are incomplete and, as a consequence, this interpretation is not convincing
21. To Conclusion, to Signal the end of the talk or Summing up
■ Finally/In conclusion/In short/In summary, …
■ To summarise/To sum up/To conclude
■ So it is clear from what we have discussed today that…
■ I’d like now to recap...
■ Overall, …
■ Let’s summarise briefly what we’ve looked at...
■ As this essay has demonstrated
আরও পড়ুন:
[পর্ব-৬.৪ আগামী সংখ্যায়]
(গত সংখ্যার পর)
Signpost Language in Listening
বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ
■ As a rule/For the most part/
■ In general/On the whole/In most cases/Usually
■ In general, it is true to say that a good understanding of theory is essential
■ Compared with the first example, the second seems unconvincing
■ This scholar’s argument is likewise flawed
■ By the same token/ Compared with/In like manner/In comparison with/In the same way/ Likewise/Similarly /Whereas
■ On the other hand/But/Yet/ Alternatively/Conversely/Bycontrast/On the contrary
■ In contrast/However/ Although/Nevertheless/ Nonetheless/On the
■ Nevertheless, arguments in favour of the theory must also be considered.
■ The case must not, however, be overstated
■ First …/Second …
■ Next…/To begin …
■ Finally
■ Clearly, popular opinion is against the changes
■ After all/Clearly/Naturally/ Evidently/Obviously/Of course
■ It is evident that/These claims must, of course, be closely examined
■ X causes…/Y leads to …
■ As a result of X…
■ This has a number effects, including
While/ whereas A key difference between… However, …/Although
■ An advantage of A is…
■ Another problem with A is…
■ A drawback of A is…
■ In other words/Or rather/ That is to say/ To put it more simply/in another way/ Namely/To be more precise
■ There is only one negative example, namely, that of the government.
■ The model is not universal. To be more precise, it is not applicable in seven per cent of the above cases.
20. To introduce a Reason, Result, Proof or Logical Conclusion
■ Due to problems of access, research on this topic is scarce
■ Because/Due to/Indeed/In fact/It could be concluded that
■ Accordingly/As a consequence /As a result/ Consequently/ Hence/ Therefore/Thus/For this reason
■ The data are incomplete and, as a consequence, this interpretation is not convincing
21. To Conclusion, to Signal the end of the talk or Summing up
■ Finally/In conclusion/In short/In summary, …
■ To summarise/To sum up/To conclude
■ So it is clear from what we have discussed today that…
■ I’d like now to recap...
■ Overall, …
■ Let’s summarise briefly what we’ve looked at...
■ As this essay has demonstrated
আরও পড়ুন:
[পর্ব-৬.৪ আগামী সংখ্যায়]
নারী নির্যাতন ও নারীর প্রতি সহিংসতার বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিবাদ জানিয়ে বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ করেছেন ইনডিপেনডেন্ট ইউনিভার্সিটি, বাংলাদেশের (আইইউবি) শিক্ষক ও শিক্ষার্থীরা।৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
সিজিপিএ স্বপ্নের পথে বাধা হয়ে দাঁড়ায়—এমন ধারণা অনেকেরই। তবে অধ্যবসায়, একাগ্রতা আর সঠিক পরিকল্পনা থাকলে এই সীমাবদ্ধতাও জয় করা সম্ভব। তারই উদাহরণ ববির সুব্রত। বরিশাল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের আইন বিভাগ থেকে স্নাতক শেষ করেন তিনি, যেখানে তাঁর সিজিপিএ ছিল ২.৯৮।১৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
লিসেনিংয়ের রেকর্ডিংয়ে (ধারা বর্ণনায়) সাইন পোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজের বহুবিধ ব্যবহার রয়েছে। এই সাইন পোস্ট শব্দগুলো (ফ্রেজ) অনেক কিছু বলে দেয়...১৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের (জাবি) ২০তম উপাচার্য হিসেবে দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন ড. মোহাম্মদ কামরুল আহসান। তিনি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়টির দর্শন বিভাগের অধ্যাপক ছিলেন। উপাচার্য পদে দায়িত্ব গ্রহণ এবং বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সার্বিক বিষয় নিয়ে তিনি আজকের পত্রিকার সঙ্গে কথা বলেছেন...২০ ঘণ্টা আগে