আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট, অ্যাপ্লিকেশন, কনটেন্ট ও পরিষেবা গ্রহণের জন্য আমরা পাঠক ও দর্শকদের নিয়মাবলি মেনে চলার অনুরোধ করছি। আপনি চাইলে একাধিক চ্যানেল ব্যবহার করে বিভিন্ন উপায়ে আমাদের ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশ করতে পারবেন। world-wide-web [www.ajkerpatrika.com] ছাড়াও ডিজিটাল ও সামাজিক প্ল্যাটফর্ম, এসএমএস, আরএসএস ফিডসসহ একাধিক ডিভাইস ব্যবহার করে ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশ করতে পারবেন; যা শুধু কম্পিউটার, মোবাইল ফোন ও পিডিএর মধ্যেই সীমাবদ্ধ নয়। পাঠক বা দর্শকদের আমাদের লিখিত কনটেন্ট, ছবিসহ সব পরিষেবা গ্রহণের জন্য আজকের পত্রিকা ব্যবহারের গোপনীয়তার নীতিসহ আমাদের ‘শর্তাবলি’ মেনে চলতে হবে। আজকের পত্রিকা ব্যবহারের ‘শর্তাবলি’ বা গোপনীয়তার নীতির কোনো বিষয়ে কারও আপত্তি থাকলে আজকের পত্রিকার কাছে ই-মেইল [[email protected]] পাঠিয়ে বিষয়টি উত্থাপন করতে পারেন। তবে আজকের পত্রিকা যেকোনো আপত্তি গ্রহণ বা অস্বীকারের পূর্ণ অধিকার সংরক্ষণ করে। আজকের পত্রিকার সব ব্যবহারকারীকে এই ‘শর্ত ও ব্যবহারবিধি’ মেনে চলতে হবে। কেউ এই শর্তাবলি মেনে চলতে ব্যর্থ হলে তাঁর অ্যাকাউন্ট স্থগিত বা ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা আরোপ হতে পারে। আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশ এবং আজকের পত্রিকার অ্যাপ্লিকেশন ব্যবহার করে দর্শক/ পাঠকেরা আজকের পত্রিকা থেকে সেবা পেয়েছেন বলে মনে করছি। এই পরিষেবাগুলোর মধ্যে লিখিত, অডিও, ভিডিও, ছবি, সফটওয়্যার ইত্যাদি অন্তর্ভুক্ত রয়েছে।

ক. মেধাস্বত্ব অধিকার

পত্রিকার নাম, কনটেন্ট, লোগো, কপিরাইট, ট্রেডমার্কস, পেটেন্টস, চিত্র, পাঠ্য, গ্রাফিকস, ডোমেইনের নাম, অডিও, ভিডিওসহ অন্য সবকিছু আজকের পত্রিকার লাইসেন্সের অন্তর্ভুক্ত। বাণিজ্যিক বা যেকোনো ব্যবহারের জন্য কোনো ব্যবহারকারী আমাদের লাইসেন্সকৃত এই সম্পত্তিতে কোনো দাবি করতে পারবেন না। আজকের পত্রিকা থেকে কোনো কিছু কপি করতে নিরুৎসাহিত করা হচ্ছে। একই সঙ্গে আমাদের যেকোনো কনটেন্ট ব্যবহার করে অন্য কিছু তৈরি থেকেও নিরুৎসাহিত করা হচ্ছে। কপিরাইট লঙ্ঘন বা আজকের পত্রিকার মেধাস্বত্বের আওতাধীন যেকোনো সম্পদের ব্যবহার কোথাও হতে দেখলে যেকোনো ব্যবহারকারী চাইলে ([email protected]) ঠিকানায় জানাতে পারবেন।

খ. আমাদের পরিষেবাগুলোর ব্যবহার

সাইটের দর্শনার্থী/ পাঠকদের কেবল বৈধ কাজে এবং কেবল পাঠের উদ্দেশ্যে আজকের পত্রিকার পরিষেবাগুলো ব্যবহার করা উচিত। ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশনে থাকা অডিও ও ভিজ্যুয়াল উপাদানগুলো কেবল শোনা ও দেখার জন্যই ব্যবহার করা যাবে। আজকের পত্রিকায় প্রকাশিত কনটেন্ট সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যমে পাঠকদের নিজ প্রোফাইল, গ্রুপ, পেজ বা সংশ্লিষ্ট বিভিন্ন প্ল্যাটফর্মে শেয়ার করতে আমরা উৎসাহিত করছি। তবে আমাদের পরিষেবার আওতায় থাকা বিভিন্ন কনটেন্ট অবশ্যই কোনো ব্যক্তি বা প্রতিষ্ঠানের সঙ্গে বা অন্য কোনো ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্মের সঙ্গে হুবহু বা পরিবর্তন করে শেয়ার করা যাবে না। দর্শনার্থী/ পাঠকেরা ওয়েবসাইট হ্যাক করতে বা আমাদের কনটেন্ট সুরক্ষা ব্যবস্থা পেতে চেষ্টা করলে তা অবৈধ হবে। ব্যক্তি বা বাণিজ্যিক প্রতিষ্ঠান-নির্বিশেষে ব্যবহারকারীদের কেবল পরিষেবাগুলো অবাণিজ্যিক উদ্দেশ্যে ব্যবহার করতে হবে। আমরা আমাদের ব্যবহারকারীদের কেবল আমাদের নিম্নোক্ত পরিষেবা ও মেধাস্বত্বের আওতাধীন বিষয়গুলো ব্যবহারের জন্য অনুমতি দিই: যেকোনো কনটেন্ট ব্যবহারকারীর ব্যক্তিগত বা অবাণিজ্যিক উদ্দেশ্যে ব্যবহার করা যাবে; ব্যবহারকারীরা অবশ্যই যেকোনো বাণিজ্যিক উদ্দেশ্যে আমাদের কনটেন্ট ব্যবহার বা বিক্রি বা অন্য কোনো ব্যবহার করতে পারবেন না (অবশ্য এটি কোনো ব্যক্তির দ্বারা সৃষ্ট কনটেন্ট, যার মেধাস্বত্ব ওই ব্যক্তিরই, তার ক্ষেত্রে প্রযোজ্য হবে না); আজকের পত্রিকায় প্রকাশিত কনটেন্টকে লক্ষ্য করে ব্যবহারকারী ও পাঠকদের কোনো আগ্রাসী, উসকানিমূলক বা আপত্তিকর ভাষা, ছবি বা মন্তব্য ব্যবহার করা উচিত নয়।

গ. কনটেন্ট অপসারণ

আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশন থেকে যেকোনো সময় তার যেকোনো কনটেন্ট সরিয়ে ফেলার অধিকার রয়েছে। দর্শক/ পাঠকেরা আজকের পত্রিকার অনুরোধে তাঁদের নিজ নিজ ডিভাইস থেকে সংশ্লিষ্ট কনটেন্ট, গেমস বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশনগুলো সরিয়ে দিতে অস্বীকার করতে পারবেন না। এটা তখনই ঘটবে, যখন আজকের পত্রিকা বা তার কোনো সেবা বন্ধ করা হবে।

ঘ. অননুমোদিত ও নিষিদ্ধ কার্যক্রম

আজকের পত্রিকাকে বিশেষত কোনো রাজনৈতিক দল, বর্ণবাদ ও লৈঙ্গিক বৈষম্যের সঙ্গে যুক্ত কোনো বিষয়ের সঙ্গে যুক্ত করতে পারবেন না কোনো ব্যবহারকারী, যাতে আজকের পত্রিকার সুনাম ক্ষুণ্ন হয়। আজকের পত্রিকা বা অন্য কোনো ব্যক্তি বা সত্তাকে অপমান করা বা সম্মানহানি করা অথবা আদালতের কার্যক্রম নিয়ে মন্তব্য করা (যা আদালত অবমাননার পর্যায়ে পড়ে) থেকে বিরত থাকতে হবে ব্যবহারকারীদের। কোনো ব্যবহারকারীকে হয়রানি, হুমকি দেওয়া বা বিপর্যস্ত করা কঠোরভাবে নিষিদ্ধ। ব্যবহারকারী অবশ্যই আপত্তিজনক বা অস্পষ্ট বা অনৈতিক—এমন কোনো ছবি বা মন্তব্য আপলোড করবেন না। লিখিত মন্তব্য বা ছবির মাধ্যমে কাউকে ব্যক্তিগত আক্রমণও নিষিদ্ধ।

ঙ. ব্যবহারকারীদের ডিভাইসের সুরক্ষা

দর্শক/ পাঠকদের ডিভাইসের সুরক্ষার জন্য তাদের নিজস্ব সতর্কতা ও সুরক্ষাব্যবস্থা গ্রহণ করা প্রয়োজন। কারণ কোনো ভাইরাস, ম্যালওয়্যার বা অন্য কোনো ধরনের ক্ষতিকর কিছু দ্বারা আপনার ডিভাইস বা যন্ত্র আক্রান্ত হলে বা ক্ষতির শিকার হলে তার কোনো দায় আজকের পত্রিকা গ্রহণ করে না বলে স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দিচ্ছে। তৃতীয় পক্ষের কোনো কনটেন্টে প্রবেশের কারণে বা তৃতীয় পক্ষ থেকে আসা কোনো ভাইরাস বা ক্ষতিকর উপাদান দ্বারা ব্যবহারকারীর ডিভাইস বা যন্ত্র আক্রান্ত বা ক্ষতির শিকার হলে, তার কোনো দায় আজকের পত্রিকা কোনোভাবেই নেয় না। তৃতীয় পক্ষের কনটেন্টের মধ্যে গুগল থেকে আসা বিজ্ঞাপনের কথা উল্লেখ করা যায়। তবে এটি শুধু এর মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ নয়। আজকের পত্রিকার তৈরি করা নয় এমন যেকোনো কনটেন্টই তৃতীয় পক্ষের কনটেন্ট হিসেবে বিবেচিত। এ ক্ষেত্রে এগুলো আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশনে প্রকাশিত হচ্ছে কি না, তা বিবেচ্য নয়।

চ. প্রতীক, কনটেন্ট, ছবি ইত্যাদি শেয়ার করা নিষিদ্ধ

উদ্দেশ্য বাণিজ্যিক হোক বা না হোক, আজকের পত্রিকায় ব্যবহৃত কোনো প্রতীক, ছবি বা কনটেন্ট ব্যবহার করা যাবে না। কোনো ছবি, প্রতীক বা কনটেন্ট ব্যবহারের অনুমতি পেলে তা এমনভাবে ব্যবহার করতে হবে, অর্থাৎ আজকের পত্রিকার নাম ও ক্রেডিট এমনভাবে শেয়ার করতে হবে, যাতে আজকের পত্রিকার স্বত্ব সুস্পষ্টভাবে দৃশ্যমান হয়। আজকের পত্রিকায় ব্যবহৃত ছবি বা যেকোনো কনটেন্ট শেয়ার বা প্রকাশের সময় এর স্বত্ব নিজের বলে দাবি করাটা সম্পূর্ণভাবে নিষিদ্ধ।

ছ. অন্য ওয়েবসাইটে পুনর্নির্দেশ

আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশন ব্যবহারের সময় অন্য কোনো ওয়েবসাইটে যদি কোনো ব্যবহারকারীকে রিডিরেক্ট বা পুনর্নির্দেশ করা হয়, তবে তার কোনো দায়ভার আজকের পত্রিকা নেবে না।

জ. তৃতীয় পক্ষের কনটেন্ট

তৃতীয় পক্ষের কোনো কনটেন্টের দায় আজকের পত্রিকা নেবে না। তৃতীয় পক্ষের কনটেন্ট হলো এমন কনটেন্ট, যা আজকের পত্রিকার তৈরি করা নয়। এর মধ্যে রয়েছে ছবি, টেক্সট, অডিও, ভিডিওসহ নানা ধরনের কনটেন্ট, যা আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশনে প্রদর্শিত বা আপলোড করা আছে, কিন্তু যা আজকের পত্রিকার নয়, অন্য কোনো ব্যক্তি বা প্রতিষ্ঠান বা সত্তার তৈরি।

ঝ. গোপনীয়তার নীতি

আজকের পত্রিকার গোপনীয়তার নীতির পুরোটাই এর ব্যবহারের শর্তাবলি বা নীতিমালার (Terms of Use) একটি অবিচ্ছেদ্য অংশ। গোপনীয়তার নীতির সব ধারা এখানে সংযুক্ত করা হয়েছে, অনুরূপ বা একই অর্থ বহন করে এমন ধারাগুলো বাদে।

ঞ. বিজ্ঞাপন

আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট ও মোবাইল অ্যাপ্লিকেশনে প্রদর্শিত বিজ্ঞাপনগুলো মূলত তৃতীয় পক্ষের। এসব প্রতিষ্ঠান যদি ব্যবহারকারীর তথ্য সংগ্রহ করে এবং সংগৃহীত তথ্য অন্য কারও সঙ্গে শেয়ার করে, তবে তার জন্য আজকের পত্রিকা দায়ী নয়। আজকের পত্রিকায় প্রকাশিত কোনো বিজ্ঞাপনে থাকা কোনো কনটেন্টের কোনো দায়ও আজকের পত্রিকা নেবে না।

ট. নীতিমালায় পরিবর্তন

আজকের পত্রিকা তার নীতিমালায় থাকা যেকোনো শর্ত যেকোনো সময় বাতিল, পরিবর্তন বা সংস্কার বা সংশোধন বা এতে সংযোজন ও বিয়োজনের সব অধিকার রাখে। তবে সে ক্ষেত্রে পরিবর্তিত নীতিটি দ্রুততম সময়ে আপলোড বা আপডেট করে দেওয়া হবে। এমন কোনো পরিবর্তন বা সংশোধনের পর কোনো পাঠক/ দর্শক বা ব্যবহারকারী আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশন ব্যবহার করলে তিনি আমাদের পরিবর্তিত নীতিমালায় সম্মত হয়েছেন এবং তা মেনে চলবেন বলে ধরে নেওয়া হবে। তাই কিছুদিন পরপরই আমাদের নীতিমালা দেখে নেওয়ার জন্য পাঠকদের উৎসাহিত করি, যাতে পাঠক বুঝতে পারেন আমরা তাঁর কাছ থেকে কী তথ্য সংগ্রহ করি, কীভাবে এগুলো ব্যবহার করি এবং কার সঙ্গে ভাগাভাগি করি।

ঠ. কুকিজের ব্যবহার

আজকের পত্রিকা কুকিজের ওপর ভিত্তি করে কোনো ব্যবহারকারীর ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য সংগ্রহ করে না, জমাও রাখে না। আবার আজকের পত্রিকা ওয়েবসাইটের সঙ্গে যুক্ত কোনো তৃতীয় পক্ষ কুকিজের মাধ্যমে তথ্য সংগ্রহ করলে তা নিয়ন্ত্রণও করে না। সুতরাং, তৃতীয় পক্ষের ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশের আগে ভালোভাবে দেখে নিন।

ড. আজকের পত্রিকার পক্ষ থেকে যোগাযোগ

আজকের পত্রিকা আয়োজিত কোনো ইভেন্ট, প্রচার কার্যক্রম, প্রতিযোগিতা, প্রতিক্রিয়া বা জরিপে আমন্ত্রণ জানাতে মাঝেমধ্যে ই-মেইল বা ফোন নম্বরে এসএমএস পাঠিয়ে আমরা পাঠকের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করতে পারি।

ঢ. ব্যবহারকারীদের তৈরি কনটেন্ট

আজকের পত্রিকা ব্যবহারকারীরা মন্তব্য ও ছবিসহ বিভিন্ন কনটেন্ট পোস্ট করতে পারবেন। এ ক্ষেত্রে ছবিসহ যেকোনো কনটেন্ট আপলোডের সময় ব্যবহারকারীকেই নিশ্চিত করতে হবে যে সংশ্লিষ্ট কনটেন্টটির মালিকানা তাঁর নিজের বা অন্যের হলে মালিকের কাছ থেকে এটি প্রকাশের অনুমতি নেওয়া হয়েছে। একই সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্ট কনটেন্টটি অশ্লীল, হয়রানিমূলক, প্রতারণামূলক, আপত্তিকর, মানহানিকর, জালিয়াতিমূলক, অবৈধ বা অন্যের গোপনীয়তা লঙ্ঘন করে—এমন তথ্য দেওয়াকে আজকের পত্রিকা সমর্থন করে না। আজকের পত্রিকা তার ব্যবহারকারীদের সৃষ্ট কোনো কনটেন্টের দায় যেমন নেয় না, তেমনি এর বস্তুনিষ্ঠতা, যথার্থতা ও বিশ্বাসযোগ্যতা সম্পর্কেও কোনো নিশ্চয়তা দেয় না।

আজকের পত্রিকা ওয়েবসাইট ব্যবহারের সময় এর পাঠক/ দর্শক বা ব্যবহারকারীরা নিম্নোক্ত বিষয়গুলোতে আগেই সম্মত হয়েছেন বলে ধরে নেওয়া হয়—

১। ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে অন্য পাঠকদের বিচলিত বা ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত করার উদ্দেশ্যে কিছু পোস্ট করা যাবে না। ২। কোনো সীমাবদ্ধতা, ধর্ম, লিঙ্গ, বর্ণ, জাতি, নৃতাত্ত্বিক পরিচয়, নাগরিকত্ব, বয়স, বৈবাহিক অবস্থা, সামরিক অবস্থান বা অক্ষমতার ভিত্তিতে যেকোনো ব্যক্তি বা গোষ্ঠীকে অসম্মান, অপমান, হয়রানি, খাটো করে বা ভীতিকর পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়, এমন পোস্ট করা যাবে না বা এই উদ্দেশ্যে আজকের পত্রিকার কোনো কনটেন্ট ব্যবহার করা যাবে না। ৩। আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট বা কোনো কম্পিউটার সফটওয়্যার, হার্ডওয়্যার বা টেলিযোগাযোগ সরঞ্জামের কার্যকারিতা বাধাগ্রস্ত, ধ্বংস বা সীমাবদ্ধ করতে পারে এমন সফটওয়্যার ভাইরাস, কম্পিউটার কোড, ফাইল বা প্রোগ্রাম পোস্ট করা যাবে না। ৪। অপরাধমূলক কাজ বা সামাজিক দায়বদ্ধতা নষ্ট হওয়ার পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি বা উসকে দিতে পারে, এমন কোনো মন্তব্য বা ছবি আপলোড বা আদান-প্রদান করা যাবে না।

আজকের পত্রিকা চাইলে যেকোনো সময় ওয়েবসাইট থেকে যে কারও যেকোনো ধরনের কনটেন্ট বিনা নোটিশে সরিয়ে বা মুছে ফেলার অধিকার সংরক্ষণ করে। আজকের পত্রিকা সাধারণত ওয়েবসাইটের বিষয়বস্তু ফিল্টার করে এবং এ প্রক্রিয়ায় কোনো আপত্তিকর, অপ্রীতিকর বা বিরক্তিকর মন্তব্য বা ছবি প্রকাশিত হলে এর দায় আজকের পত্রিকা স্বীকার করবে না। আপত্তিকর, অনুচিত ও অযাচিত কোনো আচরণ রোধ করতে আজকের পত্রিকা সংশ্লিষ্টদের ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য ব্যবহার করতে পারে।

ণ. দেশের বাইরে থেকে ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশ

দেশের বাইরে থেকে ওয়েবসাইটে প্রবেশ করতে ব্যবহারকারীরা যেসব তথ্য প্রদান করবেন, সেগুলো প্রদত্ত শর্তাবলি বা নীতিমালা ও গোপনীয়তার নীতি অনুসারে প্রক্রিয়া করা হবে।

ত. কৈফিয়ত

ব্যবহারকারীদের সবচেয়ে ভালো সেবা প্রদান করাই আজকের পত্রিকার লক্ষ্য। তবে এ ক্ষেত্রে সকল ছবি/ ভিডিওর মতো মাল্টিমিডিয়ার সব সামগ্রীর পরিষেবা প্রদত্ত সমস্ত তথ্য সর্বদা নির্ভুল থাকবে—এই প্রতিশ্রুতি আজকের পত্রিকা দিচ্ছে না/ দিতে পারবে না। আজকের পত্রিকার কনটেন্টগুলো শুধু তথ্যের উদ্দেশ্যেই করা এবং এটি কোনো পরামর্শ দেওয়ার দায়িত্ব নেয় না। আজকের পত্রিকার সকল সেবা কোনো গ্যারান্টি/ ওয়ারেন্টি ছাড়াই প্রদান করা হবে।

থ. পোস্ট করা ও কনটেন্ট দেখা

আজকের পত্রিকার সকল পাঠক এ বিষয়ে সম্মতি দেন যে যখন তাঁরা আজকের পত্রিকায় কোনো কনটেন্ট পোস্ট করবেন অথবা অন্যের পোস্ট করা কোনো কনটেন্ট দেখবেন, তার সঠিকতা ও সত্যাসত্য যাচাইয়ের মানদণ্ড ও ঝুঁকি পাঠকের নিজেরই। কিছু কিছু ক্ষেত্রে আজকের পত্রিকা তৃতীয় পক্ষ থেকেও তথ্য সরবরাহ করে। আজকের পত্রিকা তৃতীয় পক্ষের কনটেন্টের ওপর নিয়ন্ত্রণ রাখে না এবং এ বিষয়ে কোনো নিশ্চয়তাও দেয় না। আজকের পত্রিকার নিজস্ব অথবা তৃতীয় পক্ষের কোনো কনটেন্টের তথ্যের ওপর নির্ভর করার আগে আজকের পত্রিকা এই মর্মে পরামর্শ দিচ্ছে যে, অবশ্যই সেই তথ্যের সত্যতা ও গ্রহণযোগ্যতা যাচাই করে নেবেন।

দ. ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশনে প্রবেশে বাধা, ক্রস কানেকশন বা খুঁজে না পাওয়া

আজকের পত্রিকা সার্বক্ষণিক সেবা চালু রাখার সর্বাত্মক চেষ্টায় বদ্ধপরিকর। তবে আজকের পত্রিকার আওতা বা নিয়ন্ত্রণের বাইরে থাকা কোনো কারণে (ইন্টারনেটের যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটি) ব্যবহারকারীরা যদি ওয়েবসাইট বা অ্যাপ্লিকেশন ব্যবহারে কোনো সমস্যার সম্মুখীন হন অথবা সাময়িক বাধাগ্রস্ত হন, তার জন্য আজকের পত্রিকা দায়ী থাকবে না। অথবা তৃতীয় পক্ষের কোনো কনটেন্ট ডাউনলোড বা এমন কিছুতে অংশ নেওয়া থেকে উদ্ভূত যেকোনো সমস্যার জন্যও আজকের পত্রিকা কোনো দায় নেবে না। আজকের পত্রিকার সেবা গ্রহণ করতে গিয়ে অথবা ওয়েবসাইটে কোনো কনটেন্ট পোস্ট করতে গিয়ে কোনো ক্ষতির সম্মুখীন হলে তার দায়ও আজকের পত্রিকার নয়।

ধ. অনুসৃত বিধি

আজকের পত্রিকার নীতিমালা ও ব্যবহারকারীদের সঙ্গে এর সম্পর্কের ধরন নিরূপণে উল্লিখিত বিধিগুলো বাংলাদেশের আইন অনুসারে তৈরি করা হয়েছে। এ নিয়ে যেকোনো বিতর্ক বা বিরোধ, এর তথ্য বা তারিখের ব্যবহার, ধরন, প্রকাশ, ফাঁস বা প্রচার সম্পর্কিত যেকোনো বিরোধ কেবল বিরোধ নিষ্পত্তি আইন, ২০০১-এ বর্ণিত আইন অনুসারে হবে। বিরোধ নিষ্পত্তির স্থান হবে বাংলাদেশে ঢাকা এবং এ সম্পর্কিত বিচারসভা তিন সদস্যের হতে হবে। এ বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশের আদালতে স্বতন্ত্র বিচারের ক্ষমতা থাকবে। অবস্থান, জাতীয়তা, বাসস্থান, ব্যবসার স্থান বা কর্মস্থল-নির্বিশেষে আজকের পত্রিকার ওয়েবসাইট ব্যবহারকারী বা এর যেকোনো সেবা বা এর অ্যাপ্লিকেশন ব্যবহার করা প্রত্যেকেই এই নীতিমালার আওতাভুক্ত বলে বিবেচিত হবেন।

ন. সংযোগ-বিচ্ছিন্নের পদ্ধতি

যদি কোনো সময়ে ব্যবহারকারীরা আমাদের কাছ থেকে বিপণনের তথ্যসংবলিত ই-মেইল গ্রহণের ক্ষেত্রে আগ্রহী না হন, তবে ব্যবহারকারীরা প্রতিটি ই-মেইলের নিচে প্রদত্ত সদস্য বাতিলের প্রক্রিয়া অনুসরণ করতে পারেন। যদি ব্যবহারকারীরা নিবন্ধিত অ্যাকাউন্ট আর না রাখতে চান, তবে তাঁরা নিম্নলিখিত ঠিকানায় ই-মেইল প্রেরণ করে অ্যাকাউন্টটি বন্ধ করতে পারেন। [[email protected]]

TERMS & CONDITION

We welcome readers and visitors to our terms and conditions for use of Ajker Patrika and its associated websites, its contents, services and applications. Individual may access the content in several ways using multiple channels including but not limited to the World Wide Web via [www.Ajker Patrika.com], digital & social platforms, SMS and RSS feeds using multiple devices including but not limited to computers, mobile phones and PDAs. By using our content and services, that is , by reading or using any content, picture or information whatsoever, reader/visitor accept our “Terms and Conditions” of use including Ajker Patrika’s Privacy Policy. If anyone has any objection or reservation to any clause in this “Terms and Conditions” of use or the Privacy Policy, she or he may raise the issue with Ajker Patrika by sending an email at: [[email protected]]. However, Ajker Patrika reserves all right to reject or accept any such objection or reservation. All users of Ajker Patrika are required to abide by this “Terms and Conditions” of use. Failure to comply with the terms may lead to, among others, suspension of account or prohibition from access to the website. By entering the website of Ajker Patrika and using the application of Ajker Patrika, visitors/readers are deemed to have received services from Ajker Patrika. These services include text, audio, video, images, software etc.

A. Intellectual Property Rights

Ajker Patrika’s content, logos, copyright, trademarks, patents, images, text, graphics, logos, domain names, audio, video and other related intellectual property rights or other features of Ajker Patrika brand and name belong to Ajker Patrika or to its licensors. Users cannot claim any rights in and/or our licensor’s intellectual property whether for commercial or non-commercial use. Users are also prevented from making any derivative work from the content of Ajker Patrika. Infringement of copyright or any other intellectual property of Ajker Patrika may be sent at: [[email protected]].

B. Your use of our services

Site visitors/readers are required to use Ajker Patrika services only for lawful means and for read-only purpose. The audio and visual elements of the website or application can only be listened and viewed and nothing beyond. Ajker Patrika encourage its readers to share its content(s) in their social media profile, groups and related communities. However, the contents of our services must not be shared with anyone or with any other digital platforms with any modification or alteration.

Visitors/readers are prohibited from hacking the website, or trying to get around our content security setup. The users must use the services only for non-commercial purpose, regardless of whether the person or entity is a commercial entity or not. We grant our users only a license to access and use our services and intellectual property rights subject to the following usage restrictions: users may use available services for personal, private and non-commercial purposes only, the users must not exploit, sell or use any content appearing on our services for any kind of commercial purposes (this does not apply to any user content posted by an individual and in which a visitor/user retains ownership rights), the users must not use provocative or offensive language, pictures or comments targeting the contents of Ajker Patrika.

C. Taking down contents

Ajker Patrika can take down contents at any time at its sole discretion from its website or application. Visitors/readers cannot refuse to remove content, games or apps from their respective devices if asked by Ajker Patrika. This might happen when Ajker Patrika or its services are taken down.

D. Unauthorized and prohibited activities

The user is specifically required not to associate Ajker Patrika with any political party, racism, sexism or otherwise damage its reputation. The user is also prohibited from defaming Ajker Patrika or defaming any other person or entity, or commenting on any court proceedings that may amount to a contempt of court. Harassing, bullying or upsetting the people or any other user is strongly prohibited. The user must not post or upload any image or comment which is offensive or obscure or immoral. Personal attack by way of comment or image is likewise prohibited.

E. Protection of Users Device

Visitors/readers are required to take their own precautions and protections in this respect as Ajker Patrika does not accept any responsibility for any attacks by virus or malware or any other contamination or by anything which has destructive properties. Ajker Patrika strictly does not hold any responsibility for infection of virus or contamination of your machine or device through your access to any third-party contents. Third party contents may include, but is not limited to google ads. Any content which is not generated by Ajker Patrika itself is a third-party content, regardless of whether the content appears on the website of Ajker Patrika or not.

F. Prohibition on sharing mark, contents, images, etc.

Ajker Patrika prohibits the users from sharing marks, contents or images for whatever purpose, be it commercial or not. When a sharing of contents, images or marks are permitted or authorized, then such sharing must be done by attributing the credit and name to Ajker Patrika in such manner that the attribution is clearly visible when the image or content is generated by Ajker Patrika. All users are prohibited from taking credit from the contents or images shared, published or generated by Ajker Patrika.

G. Redirecting to other Websites

Ajker Patrika will not accept any kind of liability if the user is redirected to any other website including unwanted websites from the Ajker Patrika.

H. Third Party Contents

Ajker Patrika does not bear any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any third-party contents. Third party contents include such contents which are not generated or produced by Ajker Patrika. It includes contents, images and texts which are uploaded or displayed by Ajker Patrika but which are created or generated or produced by someone or entity other than Ajker Patrika.

I. Privacy Policy

The entire Privacy Policy of Ajker Patrika is an integral part of the Terms of Use. All clauses in the Privacy Policy are hereby incorporated by reference, except for the clauses which are similar or have same meaning.

J. Advertisement

The advertisements included in the Ajker Patrika website and mobile apps, are by third-party companies, which may collect information about users for which Ajker Patrika shall bear no responsibility that may arise as a result of collecting and/or sharing the information’s with any other party. Ajker Patrika shall not accept any liability that may arise as a result of any content of any advertisement that may appear on the Ajker Patrika website.

K. Modification of Terms of Use

Ajker Patrika reserves the right to amend, modify, alter, or omit any terms in the Terms of Use at any time but the changed policy shall be immediately uploaded or updated in the website. By continuing to use our services after any changes are made, you accept those changes and will be bound by them. We encourage visitors/readers to periodically check back and review this policy to always know what information we collect, how we use it, and with whom we share it.

L. Use of Cookies

Ajker Patrika does not collect any user data based on cookies, neither does it store any sort of user information that maybe personal to the user. If a Third Party associated with the Ajker Patrika website collects user cookies upon your visit to the Ajker Patrika website, Ajker Patrika does not control the use of these cookies. Therefore, visitors/users should check the relevant third-party website. When users register with Ajker Patrika, personal identity information is collected for authentication. The information Ajker Patrika collects, is not shared with any third party. However, Ajker Patrika may use the information to send messages, information from Ajker Patrika or any of its associated companies.

M. Communication by Ajker Patrika

From time to time, Ajker Patrika may contact its users via e-mail, phone or SMS for invitation for participation in events, campaigns/competitions, feedback and surveys etc. Organized by Ajker Patrika.

N. User Generated Content

Users of Ajker Patrika may submit post and/or upload content (including comments and pictures). In posting content, users confirm that they are the owner or have consent from the owner to post the content and that the content is not obscene, harassing, deceptive, threatening, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, offensive, fraudulent, defamatory of any person or illegal. Ajker Patrika does not endorse any user generated content nor does it guarantee the accuracy or authority of any user generated content. Furthermore, while using the Ajker Patrika website visitors/readers agree not to (i) post content which is deliberately intended to upset or harm other users; (ii) use the Ajker Patrika website to post or otherwise transmit content that victimizes, harasses, degrades, or intimidates an individual or group of individuals on the basis of any impermissible classification, including, without limitation, religion, gender, sexual orientation, race, color, creed, ethnicity, national origin, citizenship, age, marital status, military status or disability; (iii) post or otherwise transmit any content that contains software viruses or any other computer code, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy, or limit the functionality of the Ajker Patrika website or any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment; (iv) upload or otherwise transmit any content, or take any other actions with respect to use of the Ajker Patrika website, that would constitute, or would otherwise encourage, criminal conduct or give rise to civil liability. Ajker Patrika reserves the right to remove any user's content, suspend or discontinue one’s opportunity to submit post and/or upload content, at any time and for any reason at its sole discretion without any notice and without further recourse to users. Ajker Patrika usually filters the content of the website and in the event that any offensive, unpleasant or distasteful comment and/or picture is published regardless of the filtration process Ajker Patrika shall not accept any liability arising out of it. In the event that users post any comment that may be regarded offensive, degrading, inappropriate or objectionable by any reasonable person or Ajker Patrika, Ajker Patrika may use personal information of the concerned to prevent such behavior.

O. Accessing the website from outside Bangladesh

All personal information submitted by users outside Bangladesh will be processed in accordance with these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

P. Disclaimer

Ajker Patrika aims to provide its users with the best service. However, it does not and cannot promise that all the information provided within its service including multimedia content like images/videos will always be accurate. The contents provided by Ajker Patrika are for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. All Ajker Patrika’s services are provided without any warranties or guarantees.

Q. Posting and Viewing Contents

Visitors/readers acknowledge and agree that when they post content on Ajker Patrika website or view content provided by others, they are doing so at their own discretion and risk, including any reliance they place on the accuracy, completeness, of that content. Some of the information provided by Ajker Patrika is supplied by Third Parties. Ajker Patrika has no control over third party content and Ajker Patrika is unable to guarantee the accuracy of such third-party content. Before relying on any information, whether it is from us or from any third party partner, Ajker Patrika advises you to verify the accuracy of such information.

R. Interruption, cross-connection or unavailability of website or application

Whilst Ajker Patrika will do its best to ensure that its service is fully operational at all times, it is not responsible for and shall not be liable to users for any problems or temporary interruptions in using our services arising from factors outside of its control (e.g. technical problems from traffic congestion on the internet) or for any problems arising from participating in or from downloading third party content. To the extent permissible by law, Ajker Patrika is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from use of its services or from any content posted in its website.

S. Governing Law

The laws that govern Terms of Use of Ajker Patrika and its relationship with the user is the laws of Bangladesh and any dispute regarding the use, retention, disclosure, leakage or dissemination of the information or date can only be raised in arbitration in accordance with the Arbitration Act, 2001. The place of arbitration shall be Dhaka, Bangladesh and the arbitral tribunal shall consist of three members. The courts of Bangladesh shall have exclusive jurisdiction on this matter. The entire Terms of Use shall apply to all who enters the website, receives service or uses application from Ajker Patrika regardless of their nationality, location, residence or place of business.

T. Opt - out

If, at any time, the users prefer not to receive email containing marketing information from us, then the user can simply follow the unsubscribe options at the bottom of each email. If the users no longer wish to have a registered account, the user may terminate the account by sending an email to the following address: [[email protected]]