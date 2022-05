প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -৩৯

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকায় সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:

1. Which one is correct?

a. Ten people drowned in the flood.

b. Ten people sunk in the flood.

c. Ten people were sunk in the flood.

d. Ten people was sunk in the flood.

2. Choose the correct sentence?

a. He was hanged for murder.

b. He had be hunged form murder.

c. He had be hunged for murder.

d. He was hunged for murder.

3. Which one is correct?

a. Paper is made from wood.

b. Paper is made on wood.

c. Paper is made of wood.

d. Paper is made by wood.

4. Which sentence is correct?

a. He is a lecturer in English.

b. He is a lecturer on English.

c. He is a lecturer of English.

d. He is a lecturer for English.

5. Which sentence is correct?

a. He is good in English.

b. He is good at English.

c. He is good for English.

d. He is good of English.

6. Which sentence is correct?

a. One of my friends are a lawyer.

b. One of my friends is a lawyer.

c. One of my friends has a lawyer.

d. One of my friends have a lawyer.

7. Which sentence is correct?

a. Why you have done this?

b. Why did you have done this?

c. Why have you done this?

d. Why you had done this?

8. Choose the correct sentence?

a. Yesterday, he has gone home.

b. Yesterday, he did gone home.

c. Yesterday, he had gone home.

d. Yesterday, he went home.

9. choose the correct one.

a. All of it depend on you.

b. All of it are depends on you.

c. All of it depends on you.

d. All of it are depended on you.

10. Which is the correct sentence?

a. He insisted on seeing her.

b. He insisted for seeing her.

c. He insisted in seeing her.

d. He insisted to be seeing her.

11. Choose the correct passive of ' Open the door.'

a. Let the door be opened.

b. Let the door opened.

c. Let the door be opened by you.

d. both a & c

12. Choose the correct passive of 'I know him.'

a. He is known by me.

b. He was known to me.

c. He is known to me.

d. He had been known to me

13. Who has broken the glass? ( passive).

a. By whom has the glass been broken?

b. By whom had the glass been broken?

c. whom has the glass been broken?

14. It can be done by me.(active)

a. I can do it.

b. I could do it.

c. I would do it. d. I do it.

15. He is going to open a shop. ( passive)

a. A shop is going to be opened by him.

b. A shop is being gone to be opened by him.

c. A shop will be opened by him.

d. A shop are being go opened by him.

16. I do the work. (passive)

a. The work is done by me.

b. The work are done by me

c. The work is done to me.

d. The work had been done by me.

17. Shakib is writing a question. (passive)

a. A question is being written by Shakib

b. A question is writing by Shakib.

c. A question is being written to Shakib.

d. A question is being written by her.

18. I shall go home. (passive)

a. Home is gone by me.

b. Home will be gone by me.

c. Home shall be gone by me.

d. Home will be gone to me.

19. He had eaten mango. (passive)

a. Mango had been eaten by him.

b. Mango had been eaten by his.

c. Mango have been eaten by him. d. none

20. Contained, embodied, interested এর সাথে কোন preposition বসে?

a. at b. on c. in d. to

Answer Sheet-39: 1. a 2. a 3. a 4. a 5. b 6. b 7. c 8. d 9. c 10. a 11. a 12. c 13. a 14. a 15. a 16. a 17. a 18. b 19. a 20. c

