প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট (৭)

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:

১. What is the verb of the word 'woman'?

ক. Womanly

খ. Womanize

গ. Womanify

ঘ. Womanship

২. He sat beside me. Here 'beside' is—

ক. An adverb

খ. A verb

গ. A preposition

ঘ. A conjunction

৩. Noun of the 'Know' is—

ক. Knowing

খ. Known

গ. Knowledge

ঘ. Unknown

৪. Adjective of 'Circle' is—

ক. Circular

খ. Circulation

গ. Circulate

ঘ. Encircle

৫. He reached home safely. Here 'Safely' is—

ক. Noun খ. Verb

গ. Adverb ঘ. Adjective

৬. What is the adjective of the word 'Heart' is—

ক. Heart

খ. Heartening

গ. Hearten

ঘ. Heartful

৭. Choose the verb form of 'Friend' is

ক. Befriend খ. Friendly

গ. Friendship

ঘ. Friend

৮. I had a talk with him. Here 'talk' is—

ক. Verb খ. Noun

গ. Adverb ঘ. Adjective

৯. He has been ill—Friday.

ক. from খ. on

গ. in ঘ. since

১০. He had written the book before he—.

ক. had retired

খ. retired

গ. will be retired

ঘ. has retired

১১. She told me his name after he—.

ক. left খ. had left

গ. has been left

ঘ. has left

১২. The path—paved, so were able to walk to through the path.

ক. had been

খ. was

গ. has been

ঘ. being

১৩. I—him only one letter up to just now.

ক. sent খ. have sent

গ. shall send

ঘ. had sent

১৪. Choose the correct sentence:

ক. Did they wrote books?

খ. Did they write books?

গ. Did they writing books?

ঘ. Did they have written books?

১৫. I—here since 1980.

ক. live খ. am living

গ. has been living

ঘ. lived

১৬. Smartness—active and energetic.

ক. means to being

খ. means being

গ. means to be

ঘ. meaning to be

১৭. Why—return the money?

ক. you did not

খ. you

গ. did you not

ঘ. you didn’t

১৮. When i looked out of the window,—

ক. it was raining

খ. it were raining

গ. it rained

ঘ. It's raining

১৯. Did you buy any fruit when you—shopping?

ক. go খ. went

গ. gone ঘ. were going

২০. I am tired. I—to bed now. Good night.

ক. will go খ. am going

গ. go ঘ. going

উত্তরপত্র: ১. খ ২. গ ৩. গ ৪. ক ৫. গ ৬. খ ৭. ক ৮. খ ৯. ঘ ১০. খ ১১. খ ১২. ক ১৩. খ ১৪. খ ১৫. গ ১৬. খ ১৭. গ ১৮. ক ১৯. খ ২০. খ

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার।

শিক্ষা সর্ম্পকিত পড়ুন:

