প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট-১৫

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকায় সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:

1. At least one of the students — full marks every time.

A. get B. are getting

C. get D. have got

2. There is really no difference between you and — .

A. I B. we C. then D. me

3. It — the students who should not miss any class.

A. are B. is C. has D. have

4. Sixty thousand dollars — amount of money.

A. quite B. are

C. count D. is

5. No news — good news.

A. is B. are C. has D. were

6. Neither Kamal nor Jamal — qualified for the job.

A. are B. is

C. were D. had

7. One should be careful about — duty.

A. his B. her

C. one's D. the

8. A reward has been announced for the employees who — hard.

A. have worked

B. has worked

C. will be work

D. have had worked

9. Choose the correct Sentence.

A. One of the problems are extremely easy to solve.

B. One of the problems are extremely easy to solve

C. One of the problems is extremely easy to solve.

D. One of the problem's are extremely easy to solve.

10. Find out the correct sentence-

A. Either of the three books will do.

B. Any of the three Books will do.

C. Both of the three books will do.

D. Any other of the books will do.

11. The Arabian Nights — still a great favourite.

A. has B. are C. is D. were

12. Many a — tried to complete the work.

A. men has B. men have

C. man have D. man has

13. Choose the correct sentence:

A. There are a book and a pen on the table.

B. There is a book and a pen on the table.

C. There are a book on the table.

D. There is book and pen on the table.

14. Choose the correct sentence:

A. The number of people was very high.

B. The number of people were very high.

C. The number of peoples was very high.

D. The number of peoples were very high.

15. Choose the correct sentence:

A. Everybody have gone there.

B. Everybody are gone there

C. Everybody has gone there

D. Everybody has went there

16. Slow and steady — the race.

A. win B. wins

C. has won D. won

17. Bread and butter — my favourite breakfast.

A. is B. are

C. were D. have

18. Jamal and I — to school.

A. walking B. walks

C. walk D. are walk

19. I suggest that he — there.

A. gone B. goes

C. go D. went

20. Where —

A. did you cut your hair?

B. have you cut your hair?

C. did you cut your hair

D. did you have your hair cut

Answer sheet-15: 1. c 2. d 3. b 4. d 5. a 6. b 7. c 8. a 9. c 10. b 11. c 12. d 13. a 14. a 15. c 16. b 17. a 18. c 19. c 20. d

