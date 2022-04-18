প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -২৭

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট।

আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:

1. She is not a liar. (Make it interrogative)

a. Is she liar?

b. Is she a liar?

c. Isn’t she a liar?

d. Is she a liar

2. Doesn't Sami like swimming? (Make it assertive)

a. Sami like swimming.

b. Sami likes swimming.

c. He likes swimming

d. Does Sami likes swimming.

3. Who likes an honest man? (Make it assertive)

a. Everybody like an honest man.

b. Everybody likes an honest man.

c. Who like an honest man.

d. Like an honest man.

4. Nobody trusts a liar. (Make it interrogative)

a. Who trust a liar?

b. Who does trust a liar?

c. Anybody trusts a liar

d. None

5. Nothing can ruin him. (Make it interrogative)

a. Can ruin him?

b. Can anything ruin him?

c. Anything ruin him?

d. Can anything ruin him.

6. Football is an exciting game. (Make it Exclamatory)

a. What an exciting game football is!

b. What a exciting game football is!

c. What an exciting game football is.

d. What a very exciting game football is!

7. Honesty is a noble virtue. (Make it exclamatory)

a. What a noble virtue honesty is!

b. What noble virtue honesty is!

c. What an noble virtue honesty is

d. What a very noble virtue honesty is!

8. I wish I had been a king. (Make it exclamatory)

a. If I had been a king!

b. Had I been a king!

c. both option A and B

d. None

9. How beautiful the village is! (Make it assertive)

a. The village is very beautiful.

b. The village was very beautiful.

c. The village isn’t beautiful.

d. Is the village beautiful.

10. What a happy life she leads! (Make it Assertive)

a. She leads a very happy life.

b. She lead a very happy life.

c. She leads very happy life.

d. He leads a Very happy life.

11. He is a great fool. (Make it exclamatory)

a. What a great fool he is!

b. What a great fool he was!

c. What a great fool he is.

d. What a fool he is!

12. 'I wish you success in life. 'What type of sentence is it?

a. Negative

b. Optative

c. Exclamatory

d. Assertive

13. "Please bring me a cup of tea. "What kind of sentence is this?

a. Imperative

b. Assertive

c. Optative

d. Exclamatory

14. Although he is a poor, he is Honest. (make it simple)

a. In spite of his Poverty, he is Honest.

b. Despite his Poverty, he is honest.

c. Despite of his honesty, he is poor.

d. both option A and B

15. 'I know where he lives.' The sentence is?

a. Complex

b. Negative

c. Simple

d. Compound

16. 'Taha is a brilliant student.' This sentence is?

a. Assertive

b. Imperative

c. Optative

d. Exclamatory

17. 'If I had been a king!' What type of sentence is it?

a. Assertive

b. Exclamatory

c. Optative

d. Imperative

18. 'Nobody trusts a liar.' This sentence is?

a. Interrogative

b. Negative

c. Assertive

d. Optative

19. The word 'Weak' comparative form is?

a. Weak

b. Weaker

c. Weakest

d. Weeker

20. The word "Beautiful" Superlative form is?

a. Beautiful

b. More beautiful

c. Most beautiful

d. both B and C

Answer-27: 1. b 2. b 3. b 4. b 5. b 6. a 7. a 8. c 9. a 10. a 11. a 12. b 13. a 14. d 15. a 16. a 17. b 18. c 19. b 20. c

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার

শিক্ষা সর্ম্পকিত পড়ুন:

