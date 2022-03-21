প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -০২

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা আগামী ১ এপ্রিল থেকে শুরু হবে। অল্প সময়ে প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে পরীক্ষার্থীদের জন্য থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি মডেল টেস্টটি তুলে ধরা হলো‑
1. Noun of the word 'simple 'is
ক. Simply
খ. Simplification
গ. Simplicity
ঘ. উভয় খ + গ
২. Which of the following is not a collective noun?
ক. Navy খ. Public
গ. Orchestra
ঘ. Love
৩. The up train is late, here 'up' is—
ক. Noun খ. Pronoun
গ. Adverb ঘ. Adjective
৪. Which one is a compound noun?
ক. Comprehensive
খ. Holiday
গ. Entertainment
ঘ. Hair-brush
৫. The word diabetic is-
ক. Noun খ. Adjective
গ. Pronoun ঘ. উভয় ক + খ
৬. Which one is Abstract noun?
ক. Man খ. Jury
গ. Height ঘ. Long
৭. Please book above. Here 'above' is—
ক. Adjective খ. Adverb
গ. Noun ঘ. Conjunction
৮. A rolling stone gathers no moss. What 'rolling' is—
ক. Gerund খ. Verbal noun
গ. Participle ঘ. Adjective
৯. Who, Which, What are—
ক. Demonstrative pronoun
খ. Relative pronoun
গ. Reflexive pronoun
ঘ. Indefinite pronoun
১০. What kind of noun is 'cattle'?
ক. Proper খ. Common
গ. Collective ঘ. Material
১১. Which of the following words can be used as a verb?
ক. Mister খ. Master
গ. Mastery ঘ. Mistress
১২. The noun form of 'lose' is—
ক. Losing খ. Loss
গ. Loose ঘ. Lost
১৩. What is the adjective of 'child'?
ক. Childhood খ. Childly
গ. Childish ঘ. খ + গ
১৪. Adjective of the word 'People' is—
ক. Popularity খ. Popularize
গ. Populous ঘ. Popular
১৫. Verb of the word 'new' is—
ক. Anew খ. Newness
গ. Newly ঘ. Renew
১৬. Verb of the word 'clean' is—
ক. Clearly
খ. Clarification
গ. Clarify ঘ. Cleanse
১৭. He runs fast. Here the word 'fast' is—
ক. Verb খ. Adjective
গ. Adverb
ঘ. Conjunction
১৮. I find it very unlikely. Here the word 'unlikely' is—
ক. Adjective খ. Adverb
গ. Noun ঘ. Pronoun
১৯. Adjective of the word 'Ox' is—
ক. Cowley খ. Bovine
গ. Oxen ঘ. Oxy
২০. He is little known. Here 'little' is—
ক. Pronoun খ. Verb
গ. adjective ঘ. adverb
Answer: ১. ঘ ২. ঘ ৩. ঘ ৪. ঘ ৫. ঘ ৬. গ ৭. খ ৮. গ ৯. খ ১০. গ ১১. খ ১২. খ ১৩. ঘ ১৪. গ ১৫. ঘ ১৬. গ ১৭. গ ১৮. ক ১৯. খ ২০. ঘ।
গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার
