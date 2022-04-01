প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -১১

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:
১. Choose the correct option:
ক. What means this word?
খ. What does mean this word?
গ. What does this word mean?
ঘ. What is this word mean?
২. He had been at the orphanage--he was four.
ক. only খ. since
গ. due to ঘ. during
৩. By 9 o'clock we--our homework.
ক. have finished
খ. are finished
গ. will have finish
ঘ. will have finished
৪. He watched the boat--down the river.
ক. to float খ. was floating
গ. floating ঘ. had floated
৫. Only after I--home, did I remember my doctor's appointment.
ক. going খ. went
গ. gone ঘ. go
৬. Neela--her hand when she was cooking dinner.
ক. burnt খ. is burning
গ. will burn ঘ. was burning
৭. They would like--cricket.
ক. play খ. to play
গ. playing ঘ. played
৮. He intends to--in the country for two months.
ক. live খ. stay
গ. stop ঘ. halt
৯. Hardly had the train stopped--
ক. before we got down
খ. as we got down
গ. when we got down
ঘ. than we got down
১০. The students did not stop--in the classroom.
ক. to talk খ. talking
গ. talked ঘ. to talked
১১. The man is so ill that he--not walk for a while.
ক. can খ. could
গ. did ঘ. was
১২. He talked as if he had--everything.
ক. known খ. were
গ. knew ঘ. none
১৩. He used to--.
ক. walk খ. walking
গ. a & b ঘ. none
১৪. Some days--since my father died.
ক. are passed খ. passed
গ. have passed ঘ. had passed
১৫. Some days--since my father had died.
ক. are passed খ. passed
গ. have passed ঘ. had passed
১৬. It's time--your mistake.
ক. you realized
খ. you will realized
গ. you have realized
ঘ. realized
১৭. Noise pollution can not be--.
ক. easy, avoid
খ. easily, avoided
গ. easy, avoided
ঘ. easier, avoid
১৮. Rishan walks as if he--lame.
ক. is খ. was
গ. were ঘ. has
১৯. I would like to--this place.
ক. leave খ. leaving
গ. left ঘ. had left
২০. I am looking forward--you.
ক. to seeing খ. seeing
গ. to see
ঘ. to have seen
Answer sheet-১১: ১. গ ২. খ ৩. ঘ ৪. গ ৫. খ ৬. ক ৭. খ ৮. খ ৯. গ ১০. খ ১১. ক ১২. ক ১৩. ক ১৪. গ ১৫. খ ১৬. ক ১৭. খ ১৮. গ ১৯. ক ২০. ক।
