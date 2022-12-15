নমুনা ভাইভা: অং সান সু চির বর্তমান অবস্থা কী?

অনুমতি নিয়ে কক্ষে প্রবেশ করলাম, দরজা লাগিয়ে সামনে গিয়ে চেয়ারম্যান স্যারসহ সবাইকে সালাম দিলাম। চেয়ারম্যান স্যার বসতে বললেন। বসে ধন্যবাদ দিলাম।

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: বিসিএসের ক্যাডার পছন্দক্রমসহ নিজের সম্পর্কে বলুন?

মো. জাকির হোসেন: মার্কেটিং বিষয়ের ওপর ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে পড়াশোনা করেছি। গ্রামের বাড়ি কুমিল্লায়, ঢাকা পাওয়ার ডিস্ট্রিবিউশন কোম্পানি লিমিটেডে চাকরির সুবাদে ঢাকায় থাকছি। বিসিএসে পছন্দক্রম প্রথম পররাষ্ট্র, দ্বিতীয় কাস্টমস এবং তৃতীয় প্রশাসন...।

এরপর প্রথম এক্সটারনালের কাছে দিয়ে দিলেন।

এক্সটারনাল ১: What is Diplomatic bag?

মো. জাকির হোসেন: Sir, Generally a diplomatic bag is a container or a bag in which official mail is sent to and from an embassy or consulate which is free from customs inspection. There is no actual size or definition of a bag in international relations because the construction materials or a giant supercomputer which is usually brought through a truck is not subject to inspection also.

এক্সটারনাল ১: What is Diplomatic Immunity?

মো. জাকির হোসেন: Sir, the immunity from local jurisdiction and exemption from taxation in the country to which a diplomat is accredited is known as diplomatic immunity. Not only the diplomats but also the embassy enjoys full diplomatic immunity. The residents of diplomats, their families and the other employees also enjoy partial diplomatic immunity in the hosting country.

এক্সটারনাল ২: Do you know about the Coup that happened yesterday?

মো. জাকির হোসেন: Sir it happened in an African country. Actually, it turned into failed but I can't recall the country name right now (Name of the country-Burkina Faso).

এক্সটারনাল ২: What is economic Diplomacy?

মো. জাকির হোসেন: Sir, before going to talk about economic diplomacy. I want to say about what diplomacy is. Sir, diplomacy is actually the tool by which foreign policy is implemented. It is the skill of handling affairs without arousing conflict. Sir, Diplomacy which is related to Economics and economic affairs is known as Economic Diplomacy.

অনুলিখন: মোছা. জেলি খাতুন