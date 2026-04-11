নমুনা ভাইভা: বিসিএস ভাইভায় রাকিবের অভিজ্ঞতা

মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: May I come in, Sir? চেয়ারম্যান: Yes, Mr. Rakib Uz Zaman. Take your seat. মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Good morning, Sir. চেয়ারম্যান: Morning. শুরু থেকে শুরু করি। আপনার পরিচয়টা দিন, নিজেকে introduce করুন। মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, should I continue in English or Bengali? চেয়ারম্যান: আপনি তো একটিই পছন্দ দিয়েছেন, ফরেন চাচ্ছেন। ইংরেজিতেই বলুন।

মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, I am Mr. Rakib Uz Zaman. I hail from the northern alluvial land of Bangladesh, Kurigram. I have completed my graduation and post-graduation from the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. During my university life, I kept myself busy with multifold extracurricular activities. After my graduation, I joined as Assistant Director (Administration) in the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission. Currently, I am working at Bangladesh Development Bank PLC. I love to explore, travel, and play cricket during my leisure time. চেয়ারম্যান: Besides travelling and playing cricket, what do you do? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, I try to maintain communication with my friends and family members and also try to do some social work. চেয়ারম্যান: Tell us some of your qualities, with examples, that would help in the foreign service.

মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Adaptability - Sir, I kept myself busy with several extracurricular activities and served as President of the Dhaka University Model United Nations Association, which opened up a window for me to be engaged with multicultural people. During the presidential election, I got the highest vote, which indicates my adaptability and acceptance. চেয়ারম্যান: Well, I know you know about BRI and APEC and their full forms, right? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Yes, Sir. চেয়ারম্যান: What is the history of BRI? What are the differences between BRI and APEC? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Discussed the history from the Silk Road to the New Silk Road very briefly. BRI covers three continents for economic and political purposes, with two types of connectivity (maritime and road). Whereas APEC is regional and economic.

চেয়ারম্যান: What is the full form of APEC? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. চেয়ারম্যান: Why are Guam and Diego Garcia important for the US? Where are they located? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: They are the nearest US military presence in Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, helping to successfully implement the Pivot to Asia policy. They help control both sides of the Malacca Strait, through which almost 35% of global trade passes. They are located in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. চেয়ারম্যান: Young man, he is nearly of your age. You should know him. মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Yes, Sir. I should know him. চেয়ারম্যান: One of our foreign policy principles is ‘Friendship to all, malice to none.’ Some people criticize that this should not be our foreign policy. I repeat, this is not my statement. Some people say that. What is your take? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: As soft power is still our core bargaining tool and we have yet to improve our maritime and aerial supremacy for hard power, we should maintain friendship with all. চেয়ারম্যান: Who gave the theory of hard power? মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sorry, Sir. I am not aware of this.

চেয়ারম্যান: We have some uneven agreements with a few countries. Do you think you have the spine to bargain with them? Give an example from your life. মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Yes, Sir, I do have. As I mentioned, I was engaged in DUMUNA. চেয়ারম্যান: No, no... We know that you have leadership, but give another example. মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, I was not getting the answer, so I remained silent for a while and thought about it. চেয়ারম্যান: If you are unable to answer, then tell me; I will go to the next question. মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, can I have a couple of seconds? চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: (এক্সটার্নাল-১-এর দিকে তাকিয়ে) Should we provide? (ম্যাডাম সম্মতিসূচক মাথা নাড়ালেন) মো. রাকিব উজ জামান: Sir, during my service at the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, I found that the previous commission had postponed incentives for my fellow colleagues. As the Assistant Director (Administration), I, along with my colleagues, raised our voice and successfully reactivated the incentive. এক্সটার্নাল-১: আপনি leadership নিয়ে বলছিলেন—দুই রকমের leadership রয়েছে: Ethical ও Transformational। একটি রাস্তা দিয়ে একটি ট্রাক যাচ্ছে, যার ব্রেক ফেল করেছে। ট্রাকটি একদিকে গেলে ২০০ জন মারা যাবে, অন্যদিকে গেলে একজন গুণী ব্যক্তি মারা যাবেন। কোন দিকে যাবে?