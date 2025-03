ভাইরাল হতে ট্রেনের জানালা দিয়ে যাত্রীকে থাপ্পড়, আটক কনটেন্ট ক্রিয়েটর

No compromise on passenger security !!

A YouTuber who slapped a passenger on a moving train for social media fame has been tracked & arrested by #RPF Dehri-on-Sone! pic.twitter.com/4KckhrCyPy

Your safety matters to us—reckless acts will not be tolerated.#PassengerSafety #RPFAction… pic.twitter.com/2h00IQPTKj