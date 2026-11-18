বিসিএস নমুনা ভাইভা: অডিট ক্যাডারে প্রকৌশল জ্ঞান কাজে লাগাতে চাই
খুলনা প্রকৌশল ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় (কুয়েট) থেকে ইলেকট্রনিকস অ্যান্ড কমিউনিকেশন ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিংয়ে স্নাতক সম্পন্ন করে ৪৫তম বিসিএসে অডিট অ্যান্ড অ্যাকাউন্টস ক্যাডারে প্রথম স্থান অর্জন করেন মো. গালিব হাসান। এর আগে তিনি ৪৩তম বিসিএসের মাধ্যমে তথ্য ক্যাডারে যোগ দেন। তাঁর ভাইভা বোর্ডের অভিজ্ঞতা ও নমুনা প্রশ্নোত্তর তুলে ধরা হলো।
Chairman: Why Audit and Accounts Cadre?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, public money deserves proper accountability. I want to contribute to ensuring transparency, accountability and the efficient use of public resources. I believe the Audit and Accounts Cadre offers me that opportunity.
Chairman: You are already serving in a government job. Why do you want to leave your present job?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, I have great respect for my previous job. Working as an Assistant Radio Engineer at Bangladesh Betar was a valuable experience. However, I want to explore a broader opportunity to contribute to public financial management and institutional accountability. I consider this a change in my professional direction, not dissatisfaction with my previous job.
চেয়ারম্যান: আপনার পড়াশোনা তো ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিংয়ে। অডিট ক্যাডারের সঙ্গে এর সম্পর্ক কী?
মো. গালিব হাসান: স্যার, সরাসরি বিষয়গত সম্পর্ক না থাকলেও প্রযুক্তিগত জ্ঞান অডিট কার্যক্রমে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখতে পারে। বিশেষ করে ডেটা অ্যানালিটিকস, আইটি অডিট, অটোমেশন ও ডিজিটাল ফাইন্যান্সিয়াল ম্যানেজমেন্টের ক্ষেত্রে আমার প্রকৌশল শিক্ষার অভিজ্ঞতা কাজে লাগাতে পারব।
External-1: What is the Industrial Revolution?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, the Industrial Revolution was a major transformation in the production system, from manual labour-based production to machine-based industrial production. It began in Britain in the 18th century. Subsequently, we experienced four industrial revolutions, leading us towards automation, artificial intelligence and smart technologies.
External-1: What innovation would you bring to the Audit and Accounts Cadre?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, I would like to promote technology-driven auditing. Data analytics can help identify suspicious transactions, detect irregularities and prioritize high-risk areas. I would also focus on automation and digital monitoring of audit objections.
External-1: Why is audit necessary?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, audit is essential to ensure transparency, accountability and financial discipline. It helps identify irregularities, prevent misuse of public money and ensure that public resources are utilized economically, efficiently and effectively.
চেয়ারম্যান: বাংলাদেশ বেতারে আপনার ভূমিকা কী ছিল?
মো. গালিব হাসান: স্যার, সহকারী রেডিও প্রকৌশলী হিসেবে আমার প্রধান দায়িত্ব ছিল নিরবচ্ছিন্ন সম্প্রচার নিশ্চিত করা। এ দায়িত্ব পালনের অংশ হিসেবে এফএম ও এএম ট্রান্সমিটার, স্টুডিও সরঞ্জাম, জেনারেটর, ইউপিএস এবং অন্য প্রযুক্তিগত ব্যবস্থার রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ ও তদারকি করতাম। কোনো কারিগরি সমস্যা দেখা দিলে তা দ্রুত শনাক্ত করে সমাধানের উদ্যোগ নিতাম।
External-2: How can corruption be reduced?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, corruption can be reduced through transparency, accountability and strong institutional mechanisms. Automation, e-Governance, effective auditing and strict enforcement of laws can minimize opportunities for corruption. I believe prevention is as important as punishment.
External-2: Suppose you are assigned to detect customs fraud. How would you proceed?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, I would examine import-export documents, declared values, HS codes, quantities and country of origin. I would cross-check invoices, banking documents and shipping records. Risk-based assessment, data analytics, physical inspection and post-clearance audit can help detect customs fraud.
External-2: Why are people reluctant to pay taxes?
Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, the major reasons include lack of awareness, a complicated tax system, tax evasion and lack of public trust. People are more willing to pay taxes when they see transparency in public expenditure and receive quality public services in return.
চেয়ারম্যান: বাংলাদেশের কী কী পরিবর্তন দেখতে চান?
মো. গালিব হাসান: স্যার, আমি এমন একটি বাংলাদেশ দেখতে চাই, যেখানে আইনের শাসন, সুশাসন ও জবাবদিহি নিশ্চিত হবে। দুর্নীতি কমবে, শিক্ষা ও স্বাস্থ্যসেবার মান বাড়বে এবং তরুণদের জন্য কর্মসংস্থানের সুযোগ সৃষ্টি হবে। সর্বোপরি, সরকারি সেবা হবে সহজ, স্বচ্ছ ও হয়রানিমুক্ত।
গ্রন্থনা: মোছা. জেলি খাতুন