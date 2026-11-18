Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, public money deserves proper accountability. I want to contribute to ensuring transparency, accountability and the efficient use of public resources. I believe the Audit and Accounts Cadre offers me that opportunity.

Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, I have great respect for my previous job. Working as an Assistant Radio Engineer at Bangladesh Betar was a valuable experience. However, I want to explore a broader opportunity to contribute to public financial management and institutional accountability. I consider this a change in my professional direction, not dissatisfaction with my previous job.

চেয়ারম্যান: আপনার পড়াশোনা তো ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিংয়ে। অডিট ক্যাডারের সঙ্গে এর সম্পর্ক কী?

মো. গালিব হাসান: স্যার, সরাসরি বিষয়গত সম্পর্ক না থাকলেও প্রযুক্তিগত জ্ঞান অডিট কার্যক্রমে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখতে পারে। বিশেষ করে ডেটা অ্যানালিটিকস, আইটি অডিট, অটোমেশন ও ডিজিটাল ফাইন্যান্সিয়াল ম্যানেজমেন্টের ক্ষেত্রে আমার প্রকৌশল শিক্ষার অভিজ্ঞতা কাজে লাগাতে পারব।

External-1: What is the Industrial Revolution?

Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, the Industrial Revolution was a major transformation in the production system, from manual labour-based production to machine-based industrial production. It began in Britain in the 18th century. Subsequently, we experienced four industrial revolutions, leading us towards automation, artificial intelligence and smart technologies.

External-1: What innovation would you bring to the Audit and Accounts Cadre?

Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, I would like to promote technology-driven auditing. Data analytics can help identify suspicious transactions, detect irregularities and prioritize high-risk areas. I would also focus on automation and digital monitoring of audit objections.

External-1: Why is audit necessary?

Md. Galib Hasan: Sir, audit is essential to ensure transparency, accountability and financial discipline. It helps identify irregularities, prevent misuse of public money and ensure that public resources are utilized economically, efficiently and effectively.