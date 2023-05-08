নমুনা ভাইভা: আপনাকে ফরেন ক্যাডার দেব কেন

মো. হুমায়ূন কবির পুলিশ ক্যাডার (মেধাক্রম: ১০ম), ৪০তম বিসিএস খুলনা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে মৎস্যবিজ্ঞানে স্নাতক ও অ্যাকুয়াকালচারে স্নাতকোত্তর করেছি। ক্যাডার পছন্দক্রম ছিল ফরেন, পুলিশ, প্রশাসন প্রভৃতি।

আমি: আসসালামু আলাইকুম। May I come in, Sir

চেয়ারম্যান: What’s your name?

আমি: Sir, Md. Humayun kabir

চেয়ারম্যান: Where are you from?

আমি: Sir, I am from Jashore.

চেয়ারম্যান: Oh, You are from Jashore.

আমি: Yes sir.

চেয়ারম্যান: What are you doing now?

আমি: Currently I am doing nothing, Sir. But I do tuition for my expense.

চেয়ারম্যান: I do tuition. Is a correct English?

আমি: Sorry sir, I do not know the correct one.

চেয়ারম্যান: You should have known the answer because you put foreign as your first choice.

আমি: Sorry sir, I should know the answer.

চেয়ারম্যান: Do you know, where are you sitting now?

আমি: Yes sir, It’s PSC

চেয়ারম্যান: In which floor you are now?

আমি: Sir, Seventh-floor sir.

চেয়ারম্যান: Humayun Kabir, Introduce Yourself and Tell us why you put foreign as your first choice.

আমি: Sir as you know My Name is Md. Humayun Kabir. I am from Jashore. I am the Older among the 4 siblings of my parents. My father was a teacher and my mother is a housewife. Sir, I completed my SSC and HSC in 2009 and 2011 respectively from Science background and obtained GPA 5.00 in both exams. Sir, I am a positive-minded person. I am a focused, balanced person and an avid learner of technology. Sir, I like to work in a team. During my education life, I was engaged with different extra curricular activities and still, I am. Sir, I want to be a Blue Economist in future. Sir in recent past the the achievement of our foreign ministries influence me. Like, enclave exchange, sea demarcation With Myanmar and India, declaration of 21st February as IMLD, Vaccine Diplomacy, Upholding positive image of BD in the international arena etc.... .)

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: Mr. Humayun, I think it is not the exact reason for putting foreign as first choice. Please tell us specific reason.

আমি: Sir after the graduation from LDC, BD needs a more dynamic officer to cope up with the changed world. Sir, I want to be part of that dynamic officer core.

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: What is the positive side of LDC for BD?

আমি: Sir, The image of Bangladesh will furnished in the international arena, bargaining capacity of BD will increase.

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: What is the negative impact of it’s?

আমি: BD will not received loan in low interest, Had to pay more donation in iNGO, Lose the opportunity of having free patent from developed country... (থামিয়ে দিলেন...)

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: Who declare LDC graduation.

আমি: Sir, UNESCO (কিন্তু উত্তর CDP হবে, Committee for Development Policy)

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: Please give one example of patent that BD enjoy now.

আমি: Sir, medicine patent. Under TRIPS agreement (Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS)

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: Any other.

আমি: Sorry Sir, I can't remember right now.

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: Which organisation is responsible for providing the paten?

আমি: Sorry Sir, I can't remember the name

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার: That is very easy. You should have know this answer.

চেয়ারম্যান স্যার একটানা প্রশ্ন করে গেলেন। প্রায় ১২-১৩ মিনিট পরে উনি এক্সটার্নালদের দিকে তাকিয়ে বললেন, আমার প্রশ্ন করা শেষ। আপনারা কিছু জানতে চাইলে জিজ্ঞেস করেন।

তখন এক্সটার্নাল পুরুষ যিনি ছিলেন, তিনি বাংলায় প্রশ্ন করলেন।

এক্স-১: আপনি কি জানেন, মিয়ানমার গণহত্যা করেছে?

আমি: জি স্যার।

এক্স-১: এইটা নিয়ে মামলা হয়েছে জানেন?

আমি: জি স্যার।

এক্স-১: কোথায় মামলা হয়েছে?

আমি: স্যার, ICJ তে মামলা হয়েছে.

এক্স-১: কারা মামলা করেছে?

আমি: পশ্চিম আফ্রিকার দেশ গাম্বিয়া।

এক্স-১: এত দেশ থাকতে গাম্বিয়া কেন?

আমি: স্যার, তারা OICর সদস্য। তারা মুসলিমপ্রধান দেশ। তাদের অতীত ইতিহাস খুব ক্লিয়ার।

গ্রন্থনা: এম এম মুজাহিদ উদ্দীন