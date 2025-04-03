আইইএলটিএস লিসনিং (পর্ব-৮.২)

[গত সংখ্যার পর] Parallel Structures in Listening প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার Coordinating Conjunctions দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার একই ধরনের একাধিক ক্লজ (শব্দ বা ফ্রেজ) যখন Coordinating Conjunctions যেমন- for, and, nor, or, but, so, yet দিয়ে যুক্ত হয় তখন প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার বলে ব্যবহৃত হয়। তবে এখানে প্রতিটি ক্লজ (ফ্রেজ বা শব্দ) একই মাত্রার গুরুত্ব বহন করে।

উদাহরণ: � Every morning, we make our bed, eat breakfast and feed the dog. � I will not sing a song, nor will I dance. Correlative Conjunctions দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার Correlative Conjunctions যেমন- either ... or, neither ... nor, not only ... but also দিয়ে প্যারালাল স্ট্রাকচার করা হয়। উদাহরণ � They argued not only about the article but also about the review. � Either she likes to see him or she doesn’t like to see him.