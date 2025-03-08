আইইএলটিএস লিসনিং (পর্ব-৬.৩)

(গত সংখ্যার পর)
Signpost Language in Listening
বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ
■ As a rule/For the most part/
■ In general/On the whole/In most cases/Usually
■ In general, it is true to say that a good understanding of theory is essential
■ Compared with the first example, the second seems unconvincing
■ This scholar’s argument is likewise flawed
■ By the same token/ Compared with/In like manner/In comparison with/In the same way/ Likewise/Similarly /Whereas
■ On the other hand/But/Yet/ Alternatively/Conversely/Bycontrast/On the contrary
■ In contrast/However/ Although/Nevertheless/ Nonetheless/On the
■ Nevertheless, arguments in favour of the theory must also be considered.
■ The case must not, however, be overstated
■ First …/Second …
■ Next…/To begin …
■ Finally
■ Clearly, popular opinion is against the changes
■ After all/Clearly/Naturally/ Evidently/Obviously/Of course
■ It is evident that/These claims must, of course, be closely examined
■ X causes…/Y leads to …
■ As a result of X…
■ This has a number effects, including
While/ whereas A key difference between… However, …/Although
■ An advantage of A is…
■ Another problem with A is…
■ A drawback of A is…
■ In other words/Or rather/ That is to say/ To put it more simply/in another way/ Namely/To be more precise
■ There is only one negative example, namely, that of the government.
■ The model is not universal. To be more precise, it is not applicable in seven per cent of the above cases.
20. To introduce a Reason, Result, Proof or Logical Conclusion
■ Due to problems of access, research on this topic is scarce
■ Because/Due to/Indeed/In fact/It could be concluded that
■ Accordingly/As a consequence /As a result/ Consequently/ Hence/ Therefore/Thus/For this reason
■ The data are incomplete and, as a consequence, this interpretation is not convincing
21. To Conclusion, to Signal the end of the talk or Summing up
■ Finally/In conclusion/In short/In summary, …
■ To summarise/To sum up/To conclude
■ So it is clear from what we have discussed today that…
■ I’d like now to recap...
■ Overall, …
■ Let’s summarise briefly what we’ve looked at...
■ As this essay has demonstrated
