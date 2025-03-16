আইইএলটিএস লিসনিং (পর্ব-৭.২)

(গত সংখ্যার পর)
কিছু শব্দ বা ফ্রেজ কোন বর্ণনার অবকাঠামো গঠন করে, গতিপ্রবাহ নিয়ন্ত্রণ করে। এমনকি এটি কথার বিভিন্ন অংশের মধ্যে সংযোগ তৈরি করে, যা বলা হয়েছে এবং যা বলা হবে। এরাই ডিসকোর্স মার্কার।
উদাহরণে শিক্ষণীয় বিষয়াদির বিশদ বিশ্লেষণ
বিষয়ভিত্তিক ডিসকোর্স মার্কারের প্রয়োগ-কিছু উদাহরণ—
- Agreement: I think this is a very ugly vase. Absolutely! It’s hideous.
- I think this is a very ugly vase. I don’t think so. It looks fine to me.
- Amazement: Look at my new dress! Wow! It’s gorgeous!
- Sequence: Now I’m fine. But you should’ve been there! He shouted at me. And then what happened? Then I started crying.
- Causality: I was late because my alarm didn’t go off. Why were you late? Thanks to my brother who was in the bathroom, I had to wait for half an hour before I could brush my teeth!
- Coordination: My shift ended and I went home. My shift ended so I went home.
- Non-coordination: My shift hadn’t ended but I went home.
- Organization: First of all, you don’t know me. Okay, and what’s second of all? Secondly, you have no right to judge me. I didn’t mean to...And last of all, no one can tell me how to live my life.
- Introduction: So we’ll start the presentation by welcoming all of you here today. Yes, thank you all for coming. To begin with, let’s introduce ourselves!
- Summarisation: To sum up, with this whole presentation, all we want to say to you is that the most important thing in life is to be kind to others. In the end, that’s all that matters.
- Processing information: So what do you think? Um...I’m not sure. Let me think.
- Realization: We’re going to be late for class! Oh no! Let’s hurry!
- Rephrasing: I like pizza. I mean, I don’t mind having it once in a while.
