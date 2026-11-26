Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government is giving priority to transforming the country's livestock sector into a modern, science-based, productive and export-oriented industry. "To increase the sector's productivity and economic potential, emphasis is being placed on modern technology, improved livestock breeds, artificial insemination, vaccination, and better feed and farm management," he said. The Prime Minister was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of National Livestock Week-2026 at the Old Trade Fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital this morning. He said the livestock sector plays an important role in meeting the nutritional needs of the people, creating employment, alleviating poverty and strengthening the rural economy.

Describing agriculture, fisheries and livestock as key drivers of the country's agricultural and rural economy, he said building a self-reliant and prosperous economy would not be difficult if the country could meet its nutritional needs through its own production and turn that production into an industry. "This requires goodwill, sound planning and proper implementation," he added. Stressing the importance of nutrition, the premier said a nutritionally strong generation develops greater learning capacity, productivity and innovative power. Countries that ensured nutrition for their people over the last four decades have made notable progress in physical, intellectual and other fields, he said. The Prime Minister said the government is working to ensure nutrition security to build a self-reliant and talented nation, with animal protein as one of the key prerequisites. Around 65 percent of the population's animal protein intake currently comes from milk, meat and eggs, the premier noted. "The livestock sector is no longer confined to rearing cattle and poultry; it is rapidly turning into a commercial, nutrition-safe and export-oriented industry," he said. Citing figures, he said the sector contributes 1.81 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices in the current fiscal year, with a growth rate of 3.30 percent. Its contribution to agricultural GDP stands at 16.56 percent. Tarique Rahman said the sector is gradually becoming export-oriented alongside meeting domestic demand for protein. During the six months from March to August this year, it earned US$104.6 million, he said. Assuring continued policy and financial support for the sector, he expressed gratitude to farmers, entrepreneurs and all concerned.

The Prime Minister said there are currently more than two lakh poultry farms at commercial and marginal levels across the country, producing about 6.88 crore eggs every day. Around 60 lakh people are directly or indirectly engaged in the sector, about 40 percent of them women, while private investment stands at nearly Tk 50,000 crore. Some 15 lakh marginal farmers earn their livelihood through livestock rearing, he added. "If initiatives on modern farm management, vaccine production, farmer training, research and production enhancement are properly implemented, Bangladesh will not only become self-reliant in the livestock sector but also earn valuable foreign currency," he said. The Prime Minister said there is a scope in the short term to expand exports of leather goods, animal by-products and approved processed products. Bangladesh has already become capable of commercial production of hatching eggs and chicks for the first time and has begun exporting fertile eggs, he said. He said there is vast potential to expand export markets for international-standard halal meat, dairy and poultry products in the future. Identifying disease as one of the main obstacles for the sector, the premier said 17 vaccines are currently being produced by livestock research institutions, but the capacity is inadequate. The government has therefore taken steps to set up a modern vaccine production plant, he added. Pointing to the potential for buffalo rearing in the coastal areas and haor regions of Sylhet and Sunamganj, the Prime Minister said newly emerged chars and government khas land in these areas could be settled with farmers for use. He urged the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to take necessary steps in coordination with the Ministry of Land and the district administrations concerned. Emphasising animal rights and welfare, the premier said animals must be kept free from hunger and thirst, protected from discomfort, pain and injury, and allowed to express normal behaviour. They must also be kept free from fear and mental distress, he said.

Calling for an end to cruelty to animals, he said people often torture animals without reason. To stop such behaviour, children and adolescents must be taught kindness towards animals from the family level, he said. "Even if we cannot take care of animals, we must be careful that they are not made to suffer," he added. He said a beautiful Bangladesh where every living being can live safely could be built if compassion and responsibility towards animals are instilled in future generations. The Prime Minister also said food safety and international quarantine standards must be strictly ensured to bring the country's livestock and livestock products to international markets. The government is working to establish modern, international-standard processing centres for animal products and disease-free zones, he said. Explaining the purpose of the week, he said the event aims to present the sector's problems, potentials and achievements to the public. The main driving force of the sector is the talent, hard work, dedication and initiative of farmers, he added. He said the government is making all-out efforts to ensure farmer training, easy-term loans, improved technology, fair prices and necessary government support. Congratulating the recipients of the National Livestock Medal at the programme, the Prime Minister said their achievements were recognition of outstanding contributions to the sector and would inspire lakhs of entrepreneurs, researchers and others concerned. Expressing firm optimism, Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh would soon be established as a reliable brand in the global livestock market by utilising the talent and labour of its skilled farmers, entrepreneurs and livestock researchers. He later formally declared the National Livestock Week-2026 open. Earlier, the Prime Minister joined the inaugural ceremony as chief guest at 9:30 am. The programme began with the playing of national anthem and recitation from the holy book, followed by a documentary on the sector's future prospects and the contributions of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and the late Begum Khaleda Zia to its development. The Prime Minister handed over the National Livestock Medals-2026 (gold and silver) to 23 individuals and organisations in eight categories in recognition of their contributions to the sector's development and progress. The gold medalists received Tk 50,000 each along with the medal, while the silver medalists received Tk 30,000 each. The recipients later joined a group photo session with the Prime Minister. Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammed Aminur Rashid presided over the function, while State Minister Sultan Salauddin Tuku addressed it as the special guest.