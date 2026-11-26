Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has said his country will not comply with parts of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the Rohingya genocide that it considers “unacceptable”, according to a BBC report. The remarks were his first public comments following the court’s verdict.

Myanmar state media reported on Thursday that Min Aung Hlaing said the use of the term “genocide” had severely damaged the country’s image. Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar would take appropriate measures as a responsible country but would not accept conditions it regarded as unacceptable. He did not specify which parts of the ICJ ruling Myanmar considers unacceptable. In a landmark ruling last week, ICJ judges found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine State in 2017. Thousands of Rohingya were killed during military operations that year, while more than 700,000 people were forced to flee to Bangladesh. Myanmar has consistently denied allegations of genocide, saying its military operations were carried out in response to attacks by armed groups.

The Gambia filed a genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ in 2019. The case focused on the military’s alleged “clearance operations” in Rakhine State in 2017, where a large Rohingya Muslim population lived. The ICJ ruling said nearly 10,000 Rohingya were violently killed during the operations. More than 700,000 Rohingya were believed to have fled to Bangladesh on foot or by sea, while around 815,000 Rohingya were targeted in some way during the campaign, according to the court’s assessment. The ICJ panel, comprising judges from different countries, delivered its verdict by a 9-6 majority. Myanmar was also found guilty, by majority decisions, of violating several other provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. Myanmar became the first country to be found guilty of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court ordered Myanmar to provide compensation to victims on a proportional basis, with the precise amount to be determined later. The ICJ also ordered Myanmar to halt continuing acts that violate the convention and immediately begin investigations into suspects linked to such violations. The ICJ does not have its own power to enforce its rulings and depends on the UN Security Council and international political pressure for implementation. Rohingya communities and human rights organisations welcomed the ruling despite limitations in its enforcement. The groups have long called for international attention to alleged abuse and persecution of the Rohingya.