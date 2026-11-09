Govt plans to build six 100-bed hospitals for workers in industrial areas: PM

The government plans to build six 100-bed hospitals exclusively for workers in six industrial areas to ensure healthcare services for labourers, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman told the National Parliament on Monday. The hospitals will initially be constructed in Tongi, Ashulia, Kaliakair, Narayanganj, Savar and Chattogram, Tarique Rahman said in response to a question from a member of parliament. Earlier, BNP MP Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas raised the issue on a point of order, asking whether the government had any specific plan to establish hospitals in labour-intensive industrial areas for workers and their family members. “We have heard from the Labour Minister about the honourable prime minister’s intention and interest in ensuring healthcare for Bangladesh’s low-income productive citizens, particularly working people,” Biswas said. “Will the honourable prime minister kindly tell us whether the government has any specific plan to establish hospitals to ensure healthcare for working people and their family members in different labour-intensive industrial areas across the country?”

Deputy Speaker Kaysar Kamal said the prime minister’s question-and-answer session was scheduled for Wednesday and that she would not be present then. “The honourable member is a lawyer and has shown smartness,” Kamal said. “He wants to ask the question now because the honourable prime minister’s question-and-answer session is on Wednesday and she will not be here. Honourable prime minister, if you are ready, please answer his question. Thank you.” Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh’s energy system had been made dependent on foreign sources during more than a decade of what he described as oppressive authoritarian rule. He said the country’s mineral resources had not been used for its people and that everything had been made import-dependent. The prime minister said Bangladesh’s industrial development had also been hindered by deliberate policies that prevented the sector’s natural growth.