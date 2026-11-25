Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, would never be able to return to Bangladesh or participate in democratic politics, claiming that the party had become a terrorist group through its actions. Speaking at a briefing on contemporary issues at the Home Ministry conference room at the Secretariat, Ahmed said the Awami League had lost all recognition as a political party after the killings during the 2024 mass uprising. Drawing a comparison with Nazi forces in Germany, Ahmed said history showed that fascist and mafia forces responsible for genocide had never returned to politics anywhere in the world. “The Awami League will not be able to do so either,” he said.

Responding to journalists’ questions about fugitive ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s announced return to Bangladesh, the home minister said she would have to return only under the extradition treaty as a convicted accused. Ahmed said the government had already sent a letter to the relevant country through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The country had said it would examine the matter in accordance with the law and take action, he added. Referring to speculation over Hasina’s possible return date, Ahmed said repeated claims had been made about November, December and December 16. “How long will this continue — saying ‘I will come, I will come’?” he said. The government faces no concern or pressure over such claims, while law enforcement agencies remain on constant alert, Ahmed said.

The home minister alleged that fugitive leaders based in western and eastern regions across the border were directing Awami League leaders and activists hiding in Bangladesh to organise torch processions, lockdowns, shutdowns and hartals as acts of sabotage. Ahmed warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting extremist activity, arson terrorism or harm to people and property. On the legal process for permanently banning the Awami League, Ahmed said the International Crimes (Tribunal) (Amendment) Act, 2026, and Article 47 of the Constitution allow political parties and organisations, alongside individuals, to be tried for crimes against humanity. The matter remains under judicial process, he said. The interim government has already banned the party’s activities through a gazette notification, while the Election Commission has suspended its registration.