Ajker Patrika: Domestic firms are meeting 98 percent of local demand for medicines. What types of medicines are among that imported 2 percent? What is the current size of the domestic pharmaceutical market? Abdul Muktadir: The size of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical market is slightly over $3.5 billion (350 crore dollars). Annual per capita spending on medicines is less than Tk 2,000. That means a person spends less than Tk 200 per month on medicines. Per capita medicine consumption in Bangladesh is probably the lowest in the world. Even within this limited expenditure, we are supplying people with necessary medicines. Many people think medicine prices are high in the country. Yet medicine prices in almost all countries of the world are higher than in Bangladesh. For nearly eight years, medicine prices in the country have remained almost unchanged. Yet the dollar price, inflation, production costs, and all related expenses have increased. Even if price adjustments are needed in the future, prices will remain comparatively low because of competition among companies. Most of the 2 percent import-dependent medicines are cancer and specialized medicines. This also includes medicines made from blood and plasma. Due to low global demand, some medicines are not produced domestically; those have to be imported. We are also working to reduce import dependence on raw materials. I hope that one day it will be possible to achieve 90 to 98 percent self-reliance in this area as well. Ajker Patrika: Over the past few years, the prices of the dollar, raw materials, loan interest, and fuel costs have increased. How has this affected production costs and the profits of companies? What kinds of pressures are small and medium companies facing? Abdul Muktadir: Salaries that were at one level seven or eight years ago have now doubled. The price of the dollar has risen from Tk 80 to Tk 120–125. Gas and diesel prices have also doubled. Gas supply is not sufficient. Bank loan interest rates have risen from 7–8 percent to 12–13 percent. While large companies get loans at relatively low interest, small firms have to pay higher interest. The cost of ensuring quality has also increased a lot. Earlier, only final products were tested; now testing has to be done at every stage of production. The share of total production cost that used to go toward quality control has now multiplied several times. Under the pressure of rising costs, 35 out of the top 100 companies are on the verge of closing down. Another 30 are incurring continuous losses. Solving this situation is urgent. Otherwise, we will lose the capacity to utilize the progress achieved. These companies themselves built the capacity of the pharmaceutical industry. If they close down, the dream of exporting medicines to the global market will also be hindered.

Ajker Patrika: How dependent is Bangladesh on importing pharmaceutical raw materials, or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)? How much of the demand is met by domestically produced APIs? What is the reason expected production has not started at the Munshiganj API Industrial Park? What is the association’s role in this regard? Abdul Muktadir: The API industry cannot be built overnight. To produce at competitive prices, 5 to 10 years of research are required behind each molecule. To survive in the global market, producing goods at low cost is essential. We started research on this a decade and a half ago. So far, we have been able to bring only two to four API products to market. Other companies are also working. After long preparation, the possibility of making 10 to 15 products capable of global competition has now emerged. Rather than waiting for the API Industrial Park, we built our own infrastructure and factory in Dhamrai. The industrial park has shortages of gas, electricity, and necessary infrastructure. Three or four companies invested there and still could not start production. Now they have to bear the interest on bank loans. API production requires steam, for which gas is needed to generate it. Despite repeatedly requesting Titas for a gas connection, we did not get a response. In the end, they informed us that they cannot provide gas. There is also no certainty about when they will be able to provide it. We proposed the use of clean coal to the government. Earlier, coal-based initiatives were discouraged out of fear of pollution. We made the government understand that conventional coal and clean coal are not the same. Generating steam is possible in Bangladesh using clean coal as well. The government has now given consent on this matter. As a result, a path for API production will be created. I hope that within three to five years, we will move forward in the API industry. Perhaps no country in the world produces 90 percent of its APIs. However, I hope Bangladesh will be able to join the list of top countries in the world in API production and use. Ajker Patrika: According to data from the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Bangladesh exported medicines worth Tk 3,250 crore in the last fiscal year. Is the major share of exports going to Asian and African markets? What is the main obstacle to increasing exports to strictly regulated markets like Europe and America? Abdul Muktadir: We are exporting medicines all over the world. The pace of export growth in developing country markets is relatively slow. If we export medicines worth $1 million to a country in one year and it rises to $1.2 million the next year, we are happy. That means a 20 percent growth. But if we start with $1 million in exports in the European and American markets in one year, the next year it can jump straight to $50 million. We are moving in that direction. Eight to ten companies in Bangladesh have already achieved eligibility to export medicines to these markets. The more approvals we get in these countries, the more exports will increase. Ajker Patrika: What impact will losing intellectual property or patent-related benefits after LDC graduation have on Bangladesh’s generic medicine production and exports? How prepared are domestic companies to face this situation? Abdul Muktadir: During COVID, taking emergency approval, we also supplied medicines to the global market that we could not produce and export due to patents. However, after LDC graduation, if there is no emergency situation, we will not be able to export patented medicines to non-LDC countries. There will be opportunities to export to our own market and some LDC countries. Therefore, the impact on exports will be relatively small. After 2029, many patented medicines important for human health will enter the market. Ten to twelve new medicines may be added every year. Due to patents, the prices of some medicines may increase up to 100-fold. Once the 10-year patent period passes, the opportunity for prices to decrease will emerge again. As a result, for a certain period, some medicines may have to be bought at higher prices. However, some alternative medicines for these may be available domestically at lower prices. To face this situation, capacity to produce APIs, biosimilars, and vaccines must be increased. API production must begin right now for the medicines that will come under patents in the next three years and those that arrived in the last five to eight years. If we can utilize these extra three years to build production capacity, we will not have to pay a hundred times more for these medicines in the future; producing them domestically will be possible. Ajker Patrika: How should production costs and company profits be considered in setting medicine prices? What is the main objection of companies to the current price control system? What is the way to keep medicine prices within the reach of ordinary people? Abdul Muktadir: We have no objection if the government sets medicine prices taking all factors into consideration. There is an objection regarding the lack of transparency in the pricing process. In many countries, prices are not directly controlled; companies have to survive through competition. Although prices are controlled in India, in 2012 they introduced a system modeled on Bangladesh’s 1992 and 1994 policies. In this policy, the average price of prevalent medicines in the market is taken as a benchmark. Alongside this, there is scope to adjust prices every year in alignment with inflation. For example, if the price of a medicine is Tk 100 and inflation is 6 percent, the next year the price is supposed to be Tk 106. If the opportunity for price adjustment is closed, the industry will weaken. In India, companies can adjust prices themselves in alignment with the government-declared inflation rate. However, due to competition, most companies do not raise prices. If one company raises prices, others can increase their market share by keeping prices unchanged. Companies raise prices only when managing production costs becomes difficult. This maintains competition and keeps medicine prices at a reasonable level as well. Bangladesh also had a policy of this kind. But it was not implemented. India moved forward in the pharmaceutical industry by introducing a similar policy in 2012. India is now one of the top pharmaceutical countries in the world, and a large share of medicine supply in the global market comes from them. Bangladesh adopted the policy but did not implement it. Keeping it on paper has harmed the industry.

Ajker Patrika: Domestic firms claim that the quality of the medicines produced is of international standard. What measures are taken to ensure this quality? Is the quality of medicines for the domestic market and for exports controlled in the same way? Abdul Muktadir: Large pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh follow international standards. Regulatory bodies of developed countries, including the US FDA and the UK’s MHRA, have approved the manufacturing plants of various companies in Bangladesh. These bodies regularly inspect and audit factories. Almost every week, a delegation from the regulatory body of one country or another visits the factory of a large company. To supply medicines to the international market, companies have to follow strict quality and management systems. In the course of fulfilling the conditions of foreign regulatory bodies, an international-standard system has developed in the country. Now the Directorate General of Drug Administration must also be brought to the same level with sufficient manpower and capacity. The quality of medicines produced for the domestic market and for exports is the same. In both cases, the same quality standards and management systems have to be followed. There is neither scope nor need to maintain two different standards in the same manufacturing plant and process. Information on every single task we do is preserved in a blockchain system. A test conducted on a product today will still have its record available 10 years later. Information on every stage of production and quality control is preserved. Ajker Patrika: Beyond generic medicines, how much are domestic firms investing in new molecule innovation, research and development, and biosimilar production? What are the main obstacles in these areas? Abdul Muktadir: Pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh are investing in research and development with their own funds. Yet in countries like the United States, India, and China, the government invests money and provides grants to companies for research into inventing new medicines, developing existing medicines, and producing at low cost. Such funds exist in Bangladesh as well, but a culture of research with government support has not developed. For this, an environment for coordinated research among the government, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions must be created. This will increase capacity to produce biosimilars, vaccines, and new medicines. Along with this, opportunities will be created to supply medicines at affordable prices and export to the international market. Ajker Patrika: Is the country’s medicine market controlled by a few large firms? What are the main obstacles to survival and competition for small and medium companies? What is the association’s position on this matter? Abdul Muktadir: We are concerned about this matter. Out of the top 100 companies, 64–65 have been experiencing negative growth for several years. Profits of the remaining 35 have also dropped by about 65 percent compared to earlier. If this situation continues, they may also become sick. Over the past five years, production costs have increased nearly threefold. In many cases, workers’ wages and the prices of the dollar, diesel, and gas have risen. Yet medicine prices have not increased. As a result, companies have fallen into crisis. To emerge from this situation, competition must be ensured in government medicine procurement. The government buys most of its medicines through Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL). Yet EDCL buys at a higher price than the price at which medicines can be bought from us. There is no justification for buying at a higher price simply because it is a government institution. We want the 60 percent of firms in the lower tier of the top 100 companies to also get opportunities in the government procurement process. The government buys medicines worth Tk 5,000 to 7,000 crore a year. Including more companies in this process can help many firms bounce back. If at least 20 of these companies rise to the front tier, the number of export-capable firms could become 30 to 50. Currently, medicines worth Tk 3,000 to 4,000 crore are being exported annually. If the number and capacity of companies increase, that can be raised to Tk 10,000 crore. This opportunity can be created through minor policy changes.