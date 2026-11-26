President Donald Trump’s proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan, India, the European Union and Bangladesh, could have long-term implications for global trade rules, international relations and the US economy. The durability of the measures will depend on legal challenges, domestic political pressure and negotiations with trading partners.

The administration has initiated the new tariff process under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows action against what the US considers unfair trade practices by foreign governments.

The tariff rates may remain subject to change even if the policy framework endures. Trade agreements with the United States could lead to lower duties, while failed negotiations or broken agreements could result in higher rates.

The Trump administration has signalled that it intends to use trade as an economic tool, rather than merely raise taxes on imported goods. The ultimate impact on the global economy will depend not only on announced tariff rates but also on the duties eventually implemented and how businesses adjust their supply chains.

US concerns are particularly focused on steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, solar power equipment, batteries and semiconductors.

The most significant element of the new tariff policy is increased pressure on China. The United States alleges that China has built excess production capacity and exports goods at low prices, damaging the competitiveness of US manufacturers.

Some US labour unions believe tariffs could help bring factories and jobs that moved overseas back to the country. The core framework of the policy may therefore be difficult to dismantle completely, despite political opposition.

The administration views the tariff policy as part of a broader industrial strategy aimed at reducing imports, bringing manufacturing back to the United States, attracting foreign investment and limiting the industrial capacity of rival economies such as China.

The consultation process leaves room for changes to the proposal, exemptions and delays in implementation.

The November 25 announcement was not a final order imposing tariffs, but a proposal based on an investigation. The Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, said the deadline for public comments is January 5, 2027, while a hearing is scheduled for January 25.

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, in February. Section 301 authority, however, remains in force, creating a new legal basis for tariff action.

China has rejected the allegations, saying its exports are the result of competitive capability.

Trump faces a dual challenge: protecting US industries through tough tariffs on Chinese goods while maintaining a trade truce with Beijing.

Under the current understanding, new tariffs on Chinese products are expected to remain within 20%. The rate could rise to as much as 40% if the trade truce ends.

Failure to reach an agreement before the deal expires in January could raise the risk of a renewed trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

A full-scale trade war would also be costly for Trump. Higher duties on Chinese products would increase costs for US importers and consumers, while China could retaliate against US agricultural products, technology and industrial goods.

The central objective of the tariffs on China is therefore likely to be strengthening the US position in negotiations rather than complete trade separation.

The most direct impact of tariffs would be on the prices of imported goods. US importers would either absorb the cost through lower profits or pass it on to consumers through higher prices.

According to the US Budget Lab, tariff policies in 2025 increased annual costs for an average US household by about $900. New tariffs could create fresh inflationary pressure.

Price increases may not be uniform across all products. Goods with alternative suppliers may see relatively smaller price rises, while products dependent on a limited number of producing countries could become significantly more expensive.

Higher tariffs could encourage international companies to shift production from China to Vietnam, India, Bangladesh or other countries. However, the inclusion of those countries in the new tariff framework could limit the benefits of such relocation.

Companies will need to consider not only labour costs but also market-access costs, tariffs, supply-chain systems and political risks. Global trade could consequently become more expensive and complex.

Countries may also introduce retaliatory measures to protect their own industries. Such developments could increase both trade negotiations and the risk of reciprocal tariffs.

A shift away from multilateral systems such as the World Trade Organization towards bilateral bargaining could make trade policy more uncertain for smaller economies.

Bangladesh Faces Risks to Garment Exports

Bangladesh is included in the new US investigation, making the tariff policy particularly important for the country.

The USTR has alleged that Bangladesh’s industrial policy, incentives for production and exports, gaps in worker protection and other policies have harmed US trade. The agency has placed particular emphasis on the ready-made garment and apparel sectors.

The United States has proposed imposing up to 18% additional tariffs on Bangladeshi goods. The proposal does not necessarily mean an extra duty beyond all existing tariffs, as it says already applicable specific tariffs will be taken into account. Exemptions have also been provided for some products.

Bangladesh faces three main risks. Higher prices for Bangladeshi garments in the US market could push buyers to source products from other countries.

Tariff uncertainty could also discourage new investment and disrupt long-term export contracts. Dependence on Chinese raw materials and components could further raise costs if supply chains change alongside the new tariff regime.

The situation also presents an opportunity for Bangladesh to attract investment as companies seek to move production away from China. Taking advantage of that opportunity, however, will require tangible progress in labour rights, productivity, infrastructure and trade agreements.

Bangladesh’s most urgent tasks will be negotiating with the United States to reduce tariff rates, securing exemptions for key products and diversifying export markets.

Trump argues that tariffs will protect US factories by reducing competition from foreign goods, increase domestic production, create jobs and raise government revenue.

Higher tariffs on foreign products could give some US manufacturers a competitive advantage. Employment in industrial areas could rise if production returns to the United States over the long term.

Tariffs alone, however, do not guarantee industrial revival. Companies must also consider the costs of labour, land, electricity, transport and raw materials when establishing factories in the United States.

Higher import prices do not reduce those costs. Companies may therefore choose to shift production to other countries instead of expanding in the United States.

Higher consumer spending on tariff-affected goods could also reduce households’ ability to spend on other products and services, creating risks for other sectors of the economy.

The Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections has served as a political warning for Trump. A large section of voters believes tariff policies have harmed the economy.

Failure to deliver on the promise of industrial revival through tariffs could further weaken Trump’s political position in the next election.

Tariffs Likely to Remain, but Their Form May Change

Trump’s new tariff policy is likely to remain part of US trade policy over the long term because it is linked not only to the president’s personal beliefs but also to broader goals of industrial revival, competition with China and reducing the trade deficit.

The current tariff rates, however, are unlikely to remain unchanged. Agreements, legal challenges, market reactions and political pressure could alter both tariff rates and their implementation.

The greatest risk to the global economy is not the specific tariff rate but uncertainty. Investment and trade decisions become more difficult when businesses cannot predict which country will face what tariff rates in the coming year.

Trump’s tariff policy may protect some US industries, but it could also raise consumer costs, weaken relations with allies and create new divisions in global trade.

The measures are unlikely to be merely a temporary political step. They appear to be part of a longer-term economic strategy, although its success will depend on whether the United States can use tariffs effectively to increase production and investment rather than create further instability in global trade.

Source: Atlantic Council, Reuters and USTR

