8 more deaths from Measles and Measles Symptoms in 24 hours
Eight more died with measles or measles-like symptoms over the past 24 hours, while 1,007 people developed symptoms and 102 were confirmed with measles, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Thursday.
The figures cover the period from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday, according to a DGHS measles bulletin.
Three with measles symptoms died in Sylhet division, the highest among the divisions during the period. Two deaths were reported in Rangpur division, while one death each was reported in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Dhaka division recorded one death from confirmed measles.
Since March 15 this year, 106 have died after being confirmed with measles, according to DGHS data. A further 1,265 have died with measles symptoms during the same period.
The combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles symptoms now stands at 1,371.
Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 563 fatalities so far. Sylhet division has reported 228 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 130, Mymensingh with 97, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 63 and Rangpur with 20.