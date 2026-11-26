Eight more died with measles or measles-like symptoms over the past 24 hours, while 1,007 people developed symptoms and 102 were confirmed with measles, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Thursday.

The figures cover the period from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday, according to a DGHS measles bulletin.

Three with measles symptoms died in Sylhet division, the highest among the divisions during the period. Two deaths were reported in Rangpur division, while one death each was reported in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Dhaka division recorded one death from confirmed measles.