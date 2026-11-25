The wages of garment workers have increased by Taka 4,500 to Taka 6,465 in four grades under the new wage structure finalised at the fourth meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. The highest wage increase of Taka 6,465 has been made for senior operators in Grade-1. Their total monthly wages will now stand at Taka 21,500, up from the previous Taka 15,035. Besides, wages for operators in Grade-2 have increased by Taka 5,727 to Taka 20,000 from Taka 14,273. On the other hand, the monthly wages for junior operators in Grade-3 have been fixed at Taka 19,200. Previously, their wages were Taka 13,550, meaning an increase of Taka 5,650.

The minimum wage for the lowest grade has been set at Taka 17,000, an increase of Taka 4,500. The decisions were taken after nearly 10 hours of discussions at the fourth meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. The wages for three grades were finalised unanimously, while the minimum wage was determined through a vote among board members. The fourth meeting of the board, chaired by its Chairman Syed Azad Subhani, began at around 3:15 pm on Tuesday at the board's office in Segunbagicha in the capital. The meeting concluded at around 1:30 am on Wednesday. Several members of the Minimum Wage Board confirmed the decisions after the meeting.