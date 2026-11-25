An 800-megawatt unit at Adani Power’s plant in Godda, Jharkhand, India, will shut down for 25 days from Wednesday midnight for annual maintenance, raising concerns over possible load-shedding in Bangladesh if electricity demand increases.

Adani Power said in a notice that the shutdown had been planned in advance as part of the plant’s routine maintenance programme. The unit will remain out of operation until December 18.

Maintenance work will include necessary inspections, equipment servicing and preventive maintenance, according to the company. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) approval for the shutdown was obtained on October 26.