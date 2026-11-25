Adani’s Godda unit to shut for 25 Days, possible load-shedding if demand rises
An 800-megawatt unit at Adani Power’s plant in Godda, Jharkhand, India, will shut down for 25 days from Wednesday midnight for annual maintenance, raising concerns over possible load-shedding in Bangladesh if electricity demand increases.
Adani Power said in a notice that the shutdown had been planned in advance as part of the plant’s routine maintenance programme. The unit will remain out of operation until December 18.
Maintenance work will include necessary inspections, equipment servicing and preventive maintenance, according to the company. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) approval for the shutdown was obtained on October 26.
Adani Power said the plant’s other 800MW unit would continue operating normally during the maintenance period. Half of the plant’s generation capacity will therefore remain unavailable.
BPDB hourly data showed that Bangladesh’s peak electricity demand was 12,423MW at 6pm on Tuesday. Adani’s plant supplied 901MW at 7pm that day.
Adani’s plant supplied 927MW at 1pm on Wednesday, when total electricity supply to the national grid stood at 10,985MW.
Officials concerned said electricity demand is currently lower because of winter conditions. BPDB believes supply will meet demand despite the shutdown of one Adani unit, but the situation could change if demand rises, potentially leading to increased load-shedding.