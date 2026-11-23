PM Calls for Political Unity: Nahid Islam
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged political parties to remain united in confronting fascism, implementing the aspirations of the July uprising and addressing alleged terrorist activities by the Awami League, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said on Monday.
Nahid Islam, also the opposition chief whip in Parliament, made the remarks to journalists after a meeting between an NCP delegation and the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.
“Today, a delegation of the National Citizen Party met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman,” Nahid Islam said. “The current situation in Bangladesh, the ongoing political crisis and other contemporary political issues were discussed.”
Nahid Islam said the country’s law-and-order situation had deteriorated sharply in recent days and public security had been seriously disrupted.
“Government party members, opposition party members, anti-fascist leaders and activists, and leaders of the July mass uprising have become victims,” he said.
Nahid Islam alleged that the “fallen authoritarian fascist force”, the Awami League, had carried out acts of terrorism and arson in different places.
“The discussion focused on how the country’s situation can be overcome,” he said, adding that the prime minister had expressed his concerns over the current situation.
“On the question of fascism and the July issue, the prime minister has called on political parties to remain united,” Nahid Islam said.