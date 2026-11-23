Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged political parties to remain united in confronting fascism, implementing the aspirations of the July uprising and addressing alleged terrorist activities by the Awami League, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said on Monday.

Nahid Islam, also the opposition chief whip in Parliament, made the remarks to journalists after a meeting between an NCP delegation and the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

“Today, a delegation of the National Citizen Party met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman,” Nahid Islam said. “The current situation in Bangladesh, the ongoing political crisis and other contemporary political issues were discussed.”

Nahid Islam said the country’s law-and-order situation had deteriorated sharply in recent days and public security had been seriously disrupted.