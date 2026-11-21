Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said no one would ever again dare to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state if patriotic people, a democratic government accountable to the people and the armed forces remained united in the spirit of "Bangladesh First". “Deep conspiracies were hatched in the past to trample Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty and tarnish the image of the armed forces. But the armed forces have always played an important role in safeguarding the country's independence and protecting the interests of its people,” he said. The Prime Minister made the remarks this afternoon while addressing a reception at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment marking Armed Forces Day 2026. On arrival at the venue, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan received the Prime Minister and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman. The Prime Minister was then escorted to the stage, where the national anthem was played.

The Prime Minister said the armed forces played a landmark role in favour of the country and its people at every important juncture- the Liberation War of 1971, the soldiers-and-people's revolution of November 7, 1975, and the anti-fascist mass uprising of August 5, 2024. The premier said that just as brave freedom fighters had won independence by laying down their lives in 1971, brave students and people protected the freedom of the country and its people through the bloody mass uprising in 2024. He said there were two main responsibilities to honour the martyrs. First- to safeguard at any cost the independence and sovereignty won through their sacrifices, and second- to build the safe, self-reliant, democratic welfare state they had dreamt of. Highlighting the glorious history of the armed forces, the Prime Minister said their journey began with independence and the Liberation War. On November 21, 1971, the army, navy and air force jointly mounted resistance and counterattacks against the occupation forces on the battlefield. Since then the day has been observed as Armed Forces Day. He said Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of independence, was a proud member of the army. When the brutal attack by the Pakistani occupation forces began on the night of March 25, 1971, Major Ziaur Rahman, then second-in-command of the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram, declared "We revolt" and plunged into armed resistance.

Citing Shaheed Ziaur Rahman's own writings, the Prime Minister said he ordered army officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and soldiers to take up arms at 2:15 am on March 26. The next day, March 27, he re-broadcast the declaration of independence from Kalurghat Radio Station. The armed forces of a country are a symbol of its independence, sovereignty, honour, glory, courage and valour, he said, adding that deep conspiracies had been hatched at various times in post-independence Bangladesh to damage the image of the armed forces and undermine the country's sovereignty. He said soldiers and people had united on November 7, 1975 to foil an attempt to turn the country into a subservient state. But the conspirators did not stop, he said, adding that army officers were indiscriminately massacred at Pilkhana in 2009 in the name of the BDR mutiny. Expressing resolve to build a more modern, stronger and technology-driven armed forces, the Prime Minister said that, alongside ensuring the political and economic empowerment of the people to make the state secure and strong, the government has begun implementing plans to enhance the forces' capabilities. He said that, beyond land security, safeguarding the country's airspace and maritime boundaries was essential for a modern state. The capabilities of the army, navy and air force, he said, reach their full potential only when they become part of an integrated national defence system. To that end, the government has already prepared new planning guidance.

He said global security strategy was evolving beyond conventional military boundaries into a multidimensional, technology-driven and integrated framework. Building the necessary capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, drones, electronic warfare and space-based surveillance was part of the government's plans, he added. Stressing the importance of discipline in the armed forces, the Prime Minister said maintaining the chain of command, professional integrity and efficiency is essential to strengthen the forces and sustaining public confidence in the institution. Noting that the government is also committed to improving the professional skill, training facilities and welfare of armed forces personnel, as well as quality of living of their families, he said, a Joint Services Human Resource Management Board has already been formed to improve human resource management. Announcing that ‘One Rank, One Pension’ will be introduced by 2030, Tarique Rahman said welfare measures for both serving and retired members of the armed forces will be implemented gradually. Praising the forces' contributions to the country, he said members of the armed forces have stood by people in remote hilly areas and during natural disasters, including floods and cyclones. He also lauded the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, including female members, in the UN peacekeeping missions across the world. Recalling that many members of the armed forces have been martyred or injured while serving the country in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and in UN missions, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs' souls and expressed sympathy to their bereaved families and for those injured in the line of duty.