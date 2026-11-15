PM's COP31 participation highly successful: Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today described Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's participation in the COP31 World Leaders' Summit in Turkiye as highly successful, saying the visit elevated Bangladesh's international standing and strengthened bilateral and multilateral cooperation. "Taking everything into consideration, Bangladesh's participation in COP31 under the Honourable Prime Minister's leadership was highly successful," he told a media briefing at the foreign ministry here on the Prime Minister's November 11-12 visit to Antalya. Humaiun Kobir said the visit provided an important opportunity to present the new government's commitments, priorities and vision to the international community while expanding Bangladesh's diplomatic engagement with key international partners. "Through this visit, the Prime Minister-elected through the direct votes of the people after a long interval-has taken Bangladesh's confidence, honour and self-respect to a new height on the world stage," he said.

The State Minister said the Prime Minister attended the World Leaders' Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said Bangladesh's participation was particularly significant as the country contributes less than 0.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but remains among the nations most vulnerable to climate change. Delivering Bangladesh's national statement at the COP31 plenary, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman highlighted climate justice, the historical responsibilities of developed countries, adaptation financing, loss and damage, and climate-resilient development. The Prime Minister proposed allocating 50 percent of climate finance to adaptation and called for greater international cooperation to address climate-related loss and damage. He also emphasised grant-based climate financing, technology transfer, a just energy transition and reforms to debt arrangements to support climate-vulnerable developing countries. Humaiun said the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, the British Foreign Secretary and the President of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the summit.

During the meeting with President Erdogan, the two leaders discussed expanding defence cooperation, trade, investment, energy and mineral resources cooperation, climate action and the safe repatriation of Rohingyas. Describing the meeting as particularly cordial, Humaiun said Bangladesh-Turkiye relations were moving towards a comprehensive partnership. He noted that the Turkish President had accorded importance to the meeting despite his busy schedule during the international climate conference. The State Minister said discussions also covered strengthening investment cooperation and mobilising international support to address the Rohingya crisis. During his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Tarique Rahman discussed climate cooperation, Australian investment in Bangladesh, agricultural development and Rohingya repatriation.

The Prime Minister invited his Australian counterpart to visit Bangladesh, and Albanese expressed hope that he would be able to undertake the visit next year at a convenient time. Humaiun said the meeting with the British Foreign Secretary focused on strengthening economic relations, addressing climate change and securing international support for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas. During the meeting with Uzbekistan's President, the Prime Minister emphasised establishing air connectivity between Dhaka and Tashkent, simplifying visa procedures and strengthening diplomatic engagement. The Uzbek President expressed interest in expanding bilateral relations and appreciated positive changes in Bangladesh's governance, according to the State Minister. In his meeting with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, the Prime Minister discussed increasing Chinese investment in Bangladesh, climate cooperation and other issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister also exchanged greetings with several world leaders, including the presidents of Brazil, Iran, the Maldives, Syria and Somalia, as well as the prime ministers of Pakistan, Moldova and Kuwait.

Humaiun said the Prime Minister's spouse, Dr Zubaida Rahman, participated in a high-level Global Zero Waste Alliance event, where she highlighted the importance of advanced technology, climate finance and international cooperation in improving waste management. Bangladesh also established pavilions at the conference venue to showcase its climate initiatives and promote environmentally friendly jute products as alternatives to plastic. Responding to questions, Humaiun Kobir stressed the importance of simplifying international climate finance procedures to ensure that vulnerable countries receive funds in time to address climate-related challenges. He said developed countries, particularly major historical emitters, must fulfil their responsibilities and contribute to addressing loss and damage suffered by countries of the Global South. The State Minister also emphasised strengthening international institutions and ensuring effective implementation of commitments made under the COP process.