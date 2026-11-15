Bangladesh seeks more skilled worker opportunities in Qatar
Bangladesh today expressed its interest in expanding employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers in Qatar as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance overseas employment prospects.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir conveyed Bangladesh's interest when Qatari Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al Qahtani paid a courtesy call on him here, said a foreign ministry press release.
During the meeting, the state minister highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Bangladesh and Qatar and stressed the importance of exploring untapped opportunities for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and manpower recruitment.
He underscored Bangladesh's willingness to further strengthen labour cooperation with Qatar by creating additional employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers in various sectors.
The Qatari Ambassador appreciated the contribution of Bangladeshi workers to Qatar's economy, acknowledging their dedication, hard work and dignity.
Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to further consolidate bilateral relations through enhanced economic engagement and cooperation.
During the meeting, Ambassador Al Qahtani handed over an invitation from Qatar's State Minister Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi for Humaiun Kobir to attend an upcoming conference in Doha.
The two sides also discussed the protracted Rohingya crisis and the importance of continued international engagement towards a sustainable solution.
The state minister thanked the Qatari government for its continued support and cooperation on the Rohingya issue in various multilateral forums.
He also sought Qatar's continued engagement and assistance in international efforts to find a sustainable resolution to the crisis.
The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of Bangladesh and Qatar to further strengthening their longstanding friendly relations through cooperation in trade, investment, employment and other areas of mutual interest.