Bangladesh seeks more skilled worker opportunities in Qatar

Bangladesh today expressed its interest in expanding employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers in Qatar as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance overseas employment prospects.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir conveyed Bangladesh's interest when Qatari Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al Qahtani paid a courtesy call on him here, said a foreign ministry press release.

During the meeting, the state minister highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Bangladesh and Qatar and stressed the importance of exploring untapped opportunities for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and manpower recruitment.

He underscored Bangladesh's willingness to further strengthen labour cooperation with Qatar by creating additional employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers in various sectors.

The Qatari Ambassador appreciated the contribution of Bangladeshi workers to Qatar's economy, acknowledging their dedication, hard work and dignity.