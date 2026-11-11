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PM joins World Leaders' Summit at COP31 opening in Antalya

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PM joins World Leaders' Summit at COP31 opening in Antalya
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today joined heads of state and government from across the world at the opening session of the World Leaders' Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

The session began at 12:15 pm local time at the COP31 venue.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the venue at 10:10 am and was welcomed by the organisers.

Bilateral meeting held between PM and Turkish President ErdoganPM-Turky,-Ajker-Patrika

Before the opening session, he exchanged greetings with heads of state and government and senior representatives of international organisations at the Leaders' Lounge.

He also held brief informal conversations with several world leaders on issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will address a plenary session on November 12. On the sidelines of the summit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and pay courtesy calls on several world leaders.

PM reached Istanbul to attend the COP31 world leaders' summitPM-Istambul,-PMO-Ajker-Patrika

On Tuesday, a day before the summit opened, Tarique Rahman held a 30-minute bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Maxx Royal Hotel to strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister arrived in Antalya on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime Ministerclimateclimate changePMCOP31
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