PM joins World Leaders' Summit at COP31 opening in Antalya

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today joined heads of state and government from across the world at the opening session of the World Leaders' Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

The session began at 12:15 pm local time at the COP31 venue.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the venue at 10:10 am and was welcomed by the organisers.