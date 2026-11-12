PM seeks greater UK diplomatic role on Rohingya repatriation, climate support
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought greater UK diplomatic engagement for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and cooperation in Bangladesh’s climate adaptation efforts.
He made the call during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) here, where they also discussed migration and the strengthening of bilateral economic ties.
During the meeting, the prime minister called for a more active diplomatic role by the United Kingdom (UK) to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar.
He underscored the need to step up international diplomatic efforts to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.
Tarique Rahman noted that Bangladesh is a densely populated country and that hosting a huge number of Rohingyas for nearly a decade has put a significant pressure on its economy, society, culture and environment.
He said the situation could also affect livelihood opportunities of the local community and pose a threat to regional security.
The meeting emphasised taking forward cooperation in climate action, response to humanitarian crises, migration and economic partnership, building on the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.
Tarique Rahman arrived in Antalya on Tuesday on a three-day official visit. Today, he addressed the High-Level Segment of COP31, calling for five urgent actions to protect climate-vulnerable countries.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Prime Minister has so far held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, discussing ways to strengthen ties, boost investment and address the impacts of climate change.
He has also held courtesy calls with several other world leaders and heads of international organisations.