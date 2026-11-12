PM seeks greater UK diplomatic role on Rohingya repatriation, climate support

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought greater UK diplomatic engagement for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and cooperation in Bangladesh’s climate adaptation efforts.

He made the call during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) here, where they also discussed migration and the strengthening of bilateral economic ties.

During the meeting, the prime minister called for a more active diplomatic role by the United Kingdom (UK) to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar.

He underscored the need to step up international diplomatic efforts to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.