Govt cuts import duties on Dates, Oranges and Apples ahead of Ramadan

Government has approved duty concessions on imports of dates, oranges (Malta) and apples ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The proposal was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Sunday.

A Cabinet Division notification said the existing customs duty on date imports would be reduced from 25% to 5% until March 10, 2027, in line with the Cabinet’s decision.

The notification also said that, from January 24 to February 23, 2027, the total tax burden on oranges under HS Code 08051090 and apples under HS Code 08081090 would be reduced from 121.78% to 61%.

