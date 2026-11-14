PM reviews progress of Dhaka cleanliness drive
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reviewed the latest progress of the committee formed to make cleanliness activities in the capital more dynamic and effective.
The review meeting was held at noon at the Prime Minister's Tejgaon office, with the Prime Minister in the chair, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Shujauddowla (Sujan Mahmud).
The meeting discussed and reviewed the activities of the committee formed to oversee Dhaka city's cleanliness programme, the initiatives implemented so far, and the latest progress.
Emphasis was laid on coordinated efforts by the concerned agencies to improve waste management in the capital, keep roads and public spaces clean, and ensure a healthy and livable environment for city dwellers.
State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar, Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibli and senior government officials from concerned offices were present at the meeting.