PM reviews progress of Dhaka cleanliness drive

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reviewed the latest progress of the committee formed to make cleanliness activities in the capital more dynamic and effective.

The review meeting was held at noon at the Prime Minister's Tejgaon office, with the Prime Minister in the chair, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Shujauddowla (Sujan Mahmud).

The meeting discussed and reviewed the activities of the committee formed to oversee Dhaka city's cleanliness programme, the initiatives implemented so far, and the latest progress.