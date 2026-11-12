PM leaves Antalya for Istanbul en route to Dhaka, wraps up Turkiye visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today left Antalya for Istanbul en route to Dhaka, concluding his three-day official visit to Turkiye during which he attended the COP31 World Leaders’ Summit, addressed its High-Level Segment and held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines. “A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage departed Antalya Airport for Istanbul at 4:30pm local time,” said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu. Senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official and Ambassador Subutay Yuksel saw him off at the airport.

After a stopover in Istanbul, the prime minister is scheduled to leave for Dhaka on another Turkish Airlines flight at 7:30pm local time. The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 6:00 am Bangladesh time tomorrow. Earlier, Tarique Rahman arrived in Antalya on Tuesday on a three-day official visit. During his visit, Tarique Rahman attended the COP31 World Leaders' Summit, addressed its High-Level Segment and participated in several important programmes. He also visited the Bangladesh pavilion and the Green Zone of the conference, where environment-friendly jute products were displayed. On the sidelines of the summit, he held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband.

He also paid courtesy calls with the presidents of Brazil, the Maldives, Iran, Syria and Somalia, and the prime ministers of Moldova, Pakistan and Kuwait. Other engagements included meetings with the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Mayor of London and representatives of international organisations. The meetings focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, addressing climate change, enhancing diplomatic cooperation and finding a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis. In his meeting with Erdogan, the discussions covered political relations, mutual cooperation and international issues, including Bangladesh’s possible role in promoting peace in the Muslim world. The prime minister highlighted the country’s long experience and contribution to UN peacekeeping. In his meeting with Albanese, Tarique Rahman sought Australia’s cooperation in expanding investment in Bangladesh and ensuring the safe repatriation of Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar. In talks with Han Zheng, the two sides discussed strengthening political and economic relations, with particular emphasis on Chinese investment in energy, heavy industries, infrastructure and employment generation.

During his meeting with Miliband, the prime minister sought greater British diplomatic engagement to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. They also discussed Bangladesh’s climate adaptation efforts, migration and ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties. With Mirziyoyev, Tarique Rahman discussed establishing direct air connectivity, easing visa procedures and expanding bilateral cooperation. The Uzbek president invited the prime minister to visit Uzbekistan, and he expressed hope of making the visit in the new year. During the courtesy calls, the leaders congratulated Tarique Rahman on Bangladesh’s democratic transition and his electoral mandate and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in reconstruction, investment, skilled manpower and employment. Talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif covered regional stability, the Middle East situation and issues of mutual interest, while the discussion with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah focused on longstanding friendly relations and stronger investment and economic partnerships.