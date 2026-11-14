Case filed against MP Nusrat Tabassum’s father over alleged land grabbing and assault

A case has been filed against Abdul Halim, father of reserved-seat Member of Parliament and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nusrat Tabassum, over allegations of vandalising a house, assaulting residents, looting property and forcibly occupying land in Daulatpur, Kushtia. Idris Ali, 67, a resident of the Bagowan Tension Mor area in Mathurapur Union, filed the case at Daulatpur Police Station on Saturday, November 14. Abdul Halim was named as the sole accused, while eight to 10 unidentified people were also accused. Delwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police for the Bheramara Circle, confirmed the case to Ajker Patrika. According to the first information report, Idris Ali bought 4.25 kathas of land from two brothers of Abdul Halim about five years ago. Idris said he took possession of the land, built a house there and began living with his family.

The complaint alleged that Abdul Halim later tried to occupy the land, leading to a dispute. On the morning of September 13 last year, Abdul Halim and his associates allegedly attacked Idris Ali’s home with locally made weapons. The accused allegedly damaged the fences, doors, windows, tin roof and furniture of Idris Ali’s house, causing losses estimated at around Tk250,000. Idris Ali and his wife, Mina Khatun, were allegedly beaten with sticks when they tried to stop the attack. The complaint also alleged that the attackers looted three beds and 10 bundles of corrugated tin sheets, valued at around Tk150,000. Idris Ali alleged that when he sought justice from local residents after the incident, Abdul Halim filed a case against him at Daulatpur Police Station on September 16 last year. Idris said he was jailed in that case. After securing bail, Idris alleged, he learned that Abdul Halim had occupied the land he had purchased by using the influence of his daughter, MP Nusrat Tabassum. Idris also alleged that he was threatened with implication in an arms case if he pursued the matter.

The complaint said Idris Ali left the area with his family and took shelter at his in-laws’ home because of security concerns. He now lives in a neighbouring village. Idris Ali said, “I bought the land from Abdul Halim’s brothers. There was a dispute with Halim over the land I purchased. Later, I was forced to leave the area because of their oppression. I could not do anything for so long out of fear. I filed the case today after getting the opportunity.” Asked whether anyone had encouraged him to file the case, Idris Ali said, “No, I filed the case myself.” The complaint further stated that a fire broke out at Abdul Halim’s house on November 12. Idris Ali said he learned that attempts were being made to implicate him and his family members in a case filed over that incident, prompting him to approach police. Abdul Halim told Ajker Patrika that he was unaware of the case. “Idris Ali does not live in the area. He has disputes with many people in the area. As far as I know, he has been absconding since August 5, 2024. I have not seen him for a long time,” he said. Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khaledur Rahman said the complainant submitted the written complaint at around 8:30am, after which it was registered as a case. A fire broke out at Nusrat Tabassum’s ancestral home in Bagowan village, Daulatpur, late on Wednesday night. Nusrat filed a separate case at Daulatpur Police Station, accusing people of setting fire to the house, causing explosions and attempting to kill family members.