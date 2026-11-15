8 more die with Measles symptoms in a day

Eight more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, with six deaths reported in Dhaka Division, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday. No deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period.

The figures cover the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the health directorate.

The latest deaths brought the number of people who have died from measles and measles symptoms this year to 1,314. Of them, 105 died from confirmed measles, while 1,209 died with measles symptoms.