8 more die with Measles symptoms in a day
Eight more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, with six deaths reported in Dhaka Division, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday. No deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period.
The figures cover the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the health directorate.
The latest deaths brought the number of people who have died from measles and measles symptoms this year to 1,314. Of them, 105 died from confirmed measles, while 1,209 died with measles symptoms.
Dhaka Division recorded six deaths involving measles symptoms in the past 24 hours. Sylhet and Khulna divisions reported one such death each.
The health directorate also reported 158 confirmed measles cases and 1,414 cases involving measles symptoms during the same period.
Since March 15 this year, Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 542. Sylhet Division reported 214 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 121, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 58 and Rangpur Division with 18.