PM seeks Australian investment, cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought Australia's cooperation in expanding investment in Bangladesh and ensuring the safe repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, as he held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The meeting took place at 10:30am local time on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) here, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Hasan Shiplu. He said the two leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including addressing the impacts of climate change, expanding Australian investment in Bangladesh and the repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

Tarique Rahman stressed the need to prioritise developing and particularly vulnerable countries in tackling climate change. During the talks, he praised Australia's leadership role in the ongoing COP31 negotiation process. Highlighting investment prospects, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh currently offers opportunities for foreign investment. The two leaders also discussed the development of the agriculture sector. On the Rohingya crisis, Tarique Rahman sought Australia's support in ensuring the safe return of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland, Myanmar. He urged Australia to further strengthen its diplomatic efforts toward this end. "The Rohingya crisis originated in Myanmar, and its lasting solution also lies in Myanmar," the Prime Minister said. He also presented Bangladesh's renewable energy plans, saying the government has taken initiatives to meet 20 percent of the country's total electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030. The Prime Minister also outlined various steps taken by the government to protect the environment and tackle the impacts of climate change, including planting 250 million trees across the country and digging canals. The two leaders invited each other to visit their countries. Albanese expressed hope of visiting Bangladesh next year at a convenient time, while Tarique Rahman expressed hope of visiting Australia at a convenient time.