মেসি-রোনালদোর একসঙ্গে মায়ামিতে খেলা তাহলে হচ্ছে না

🚨❌ Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to play together at Inter Miami for Club World Cup on short term deal are wide of mark.



There’s absolutely nothing into those stories. pic.twitter.com/RSCZANvwqq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2025

An error occurred while retrieving the Tweet. It might have been deleted.