আইইএলটিএস লিসনিং (পর্ব-৬.২)

(গত সংখ্যার পর)

Signpost Language in Listening

বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ

Introducing the Topic

■ Today we are going to talk about...

■ The topic of today’s

lecture is...

■ Today I’ll be talking about / discussing...

■ This morning we are going to take a look at...

■ What I’m going to be talking about today is...