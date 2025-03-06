হোম > শিক্ষা

আইইএলটিএস লিসনিং (পর্ব-৬.২)

(গত সংখ্যার পর)

Signpost Language in Listening

বহুল ব্যবহৃত কিছু সাইনপোস্ট ল্যাঙ্গুয়েজ

  1. Introducing the Topic

■ Today we are going to talk about...

■ The topic of today’s

  • lecture is...

■ Today I’ll be talking about / discussing...

■ This morning we are going to take a look at...

■ What I’m going to be talking about today is...

  1. Introducing a definition

■ This means...

■ That’s a...

■ The subject/topic of my talk is...

■ This refers to...

■ The purpose of today’s lecture is...

■ I think a definition is in order here

Explaining the Lecture Structure (sections, subtopics)

■ In today’s lecture, I am going to cover three points

■ I am going to divide this talk into three parts

■ First we’ll look at/Then we’ll go on to/And finally I’ll...

  1. Introducing the sequence of points in your argument (section, sub-topic, list of points etc.)

■ Let’s start by talking about...

■ I’ll start with,...

■ Firstly, secondly etc.

■ Initially/Then/Next/

■ Subsequently/Finally/Lastly

■ The first advantage/ reason/cause etc. is...

■ These factors will subsequently be analysed in detail.

■ To begin with, this essay will identify the causes of this situation

  1. Finishing a section

■ We’ve looked at...

■ I’ve talked about...

Starting a new Section, Topic, Part, Point

■ Let’s move on to...

■ Now, let’s turn to...

■ And I’d now like to talk about...

■ The next/second...

■ I’d like, now, to discuss...

■ The next issue(topic/area) I’d like to focus on...

■ Moving on/Let’s move on to.../Now, let’s turn to.../We’ll start by...

■ I’d like now to discuss...

■ And I’d now like to talk about.../The next/second...

■ The next issue

(topic, area) I’d like to focus on...

  1. To Cross Reference to other parts of the essay

■ As noted above/As stated previously/As is discussed below

■ As noted previously, a number of scholars have offered a different explanation

■ This development is composed of a number of stages, as discussed above

  1. To add an Idea or

more Detail

■ In addition/Additionally/ Furthermore/Moreove/

  • Again/and

■ Also/Similarly/Besides/ What is more/Apart from this/Equally/Indeed

■ Indeed, scholars reject this theory as unrealistic

■ The issue is, furthermore, complicated by external matters

  1. To give an example

■ For example/For instance/To demonstrate/As an illustration/example/To illustrate

■ Like/such as/you know

■ Let me give you an example of what I mean...

■ Certain research methods, for instance, surveys and questionnaires,

■ As an example, the following quotation could be cited as representative

  • of this viewpoint
  1. Repetition

■ In other words...

■ Did you get that?

■ OK, this is important.

  • Let me say that again

[পর্ব-৬.৩ আগামী সংখ্যায়]

