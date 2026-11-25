India has said Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India, is separate from her reported plan to return voluntarily to Bangladesh with valid travel documents. Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the ministry’s weekly briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 25. “There are two issues here,” Jaiswal said in response to journalists’ questions. “One is the request for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, which is currently being reviewed and considered under the country’s established legal process.” “The other issue is completely different—if a citizen wishes to return voluntarily to their own country with the necessary travel documents,” Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal was also asked about recent media and political discussions suggesting that an aircraft could be sent to bring Hasina back or that she could be taken in handcuffs. He said the matter was an internal issue between Bangladesh’s former prime minister and the country’s current government. “India has no comment to make or action to take in this regard,” Jaiswal said. Hasina took shelter in India after the student-public mass uprising on August 5, 2024. On November 17, 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced her to death in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. Bangladesh later submitted a formal request for her return under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries. India has consistently said the extradition request is a legal matter that will be resolved through legal procedures.

Hasina’s spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday that she planned to return to Bangladesh on December 16. Hasina has requested that the Bangladesh government arrange an aircraft of the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, for her journey home. Syed Mozammel Ali, Hasina’s spokesperson, said in a statement that Hasina had been taken to India on a Bangladeshi aircraft on August 5, 2024. He said she was now asking the government to arrange air transport for her return from Delhi to Dhaka. “After being sent into exile unconstitutionally and under such circumstances, it is now the government’s responsibility to arrange her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day, December 16,” Ali said. Jaiswal also reiterated India’s concern over reports of violence against minority communities in places including Narail and Pabna in Bangladesh. “Incidents of attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh are a matter of concern for us,” Jaiswal said. “We hope that the Bangladesh government will ensure a thorough investigation into these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.”