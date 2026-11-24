Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina would be arrested if she entered any Bangladeshi mission abroad, including the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. He said Bangladesh’s Constitution does not require the government to issue passports to people convicted of crimes against humanity.

Responding to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning, Shama Obaed said Hasina and other fugitive accused persons would be arrested immediately if they returned to Bangladesh. “They will be immediately arrested. They will have to go to jail. There will be no exception,” he said. “The Bangladesh government has not discussed sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or rickshaw with anyone. Clear?”

Addressing Hasina’s passport, Shama Obaed said the 1972 Constitution clearly stated that if a person had been convicted of crimes against humanity, the Bangladesh government was not obliged to provide that person with a passport, national identity card or anything else. “There will be no deviation from this,” he said. Shama Obaed said all 84 Bangladeshi missions abroad were considered Bangladeshi territory. “Wherever they go among our 84 missions, they will be arrested,” he said. Asked whether Bangladesh had the capacity to arrest Hasina if she visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, Shama Obaed said her whereabouts were unknown. “People do not know where she is. Has anyone seen her face since she fled? You are journalists. Have you seen her since she fled? We have not,” he said. “Where she may or may not go is immaterial.” Shama Obaed said Bangladesh was in diplomatic contact with India on bringing back alleged offenders. He said the killers of Hadi, also known as Osman Hadi, as well as those accused of killings, enforced disappearances and bloodshed during July and August, including those alleged to have ordered killings and who were hiding in India and other countries, would be brought back under the extradition treaty.

Describing reports of Hasina’s planned return as a political stunt, Shama Obaed said, “Let her come on December 16 or December 17. If she comes, she will be arrested and sent to jail. This political stunt has no meaning.” Shama Obaed accused Hasina’s supporters of attempting to create unrest across Bangladesh. “She fled, leaving her leaders and activists in danger,” he said, adding that her actions were putting Awami League leaders and workers at risk. Reiterating the Foreign Ministry’s position, Shama Obaed said Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned. “Law will take its course,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Law was examining the matter and would explain the legal processes. Reuters, citing Hasina’s spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali, reported that Hasina was expected to return to Bangladesh on December 16. UK-based legal firm Matrix Chambers recently emailed on Hasina’s behalf seeking a passport and national identity card, or NID, and has sent a follow-up email seeking a response.