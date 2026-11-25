China could face the highest tariff rate, of up to 40%, under the announcement. Vietnam could face tariffs of up to 35%, while Bangladesh and other countries may face rates of 20% or 25%.

The United States has announced new tariffs on Bangladesh, India and several other countries following a Section 301 investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity and overproduction. Tariff rates will vary by country and product.

Effective tariff rates for some countries may be lower because US President Donald Trump had previously agreed to tariff ceilings during trade negotiations with certain countries. The newly announced tariffs will be adjusted in line with limits set under those earlier agreements.

A senior Trump administration official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the measures were being taken over allegations that the countries and regions concerned had encouraged excessive production and expansion of factory capacity beyond domestic demand and basic market principles or realities.

Bangladeshi products currently face an average US tariff of 15%. The Trump administration imposed an additional 10% tariff on Bangladeshi goods in July, alleging inadequate enforcement of restrictions on products made through forced labour.

The additional tariff raised the total tariff on Bangladeshi goods to 25%. Any newly imposed tariff by the Trump administration would be added to that rate.

