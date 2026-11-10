Sheikh Hasina's extradition a legal matter, will be dealt with legal process: India
India has described the extradition of ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a `legal matter' and said the issue would be dealt through legal channels, foreign ministry spokesperson Ranadhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing on Tuesday, November 10.
Responding to a question from an AFP correspondent about the latest Dhaka-Delhi position on Hasina’s extradition from India, Jaiswal said: “It is a legal matter and it will be resolved accordingly.”
Hasina was removed from power in a student-public uprising.
Addressing a question from a The Hindu journalist about Hasina’s application for a new passport and National Identity Card at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, which Dhaka rejected, Jaiswal said the return of a citizen to their country falls entirely under the jurisdiction of that country’s high commission.
Asked whether a person could be extradited without a passport, Jaiswal said travel documents are required for any journey and described the matter as a completely technical process.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said it currently had no information on the progress of high-level bilateral meetings or renewal discussions regarding the widely discussed Ganges Water Treaty.
The 30-year agreement is due to expire on December 12.