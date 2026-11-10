Sheikh Hasina's extradition a legal matter, will be dealt with legal process: India

India has described the extradition of ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a `legal matter' and said the issue would be dealt through legal channels, foreign ministry spokesperson Ranadhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing on Tuesday, November 10.

Responding to a question from an AFP correspondent about the latest Dhaka-Delhi position on Hasina’s extradition from India, Jaiswal said: “It is a legal matter and it will be resolved accordingly.”

Hasina was removed from power in a student-public uprising.