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India's response, after Dhaka to review 101 agreements from the Sheikh Hasina's era

Ajker Patrika Desk
India's response, after Dhaka to review 101 agreements from the Sheikh Hasina's era
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: X

India has said it will take all necessary measures to protect its interests after reports that Bangladesh is reviewing 101 agreements signed with New Delhi during the Sheikh Hasina government’s tenure. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Bangladesh had not formally communicated any such review to New Delhi.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the ministry’s regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

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Responding to a question from an ANI journalist about the BNP-led current government’s reported review of the 101 agreements, Jaiswal said, “We have seen some media reports on this matter, but the Bangladesh government has not formally informed us anything yet. Naturally, India will take all necessary measures to protect its own interests.”

On September 11, Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Nurul Islam Moni said the current government was reviewing 101 agreements concluded with India during the previous Awami League government’s tenure.

Nurul Islam Moni said a final decision would be taken soon after a thorough examination of whether any terms or provisions in the agreements were against Bangladesh’s national interests.

On September 13, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said the memorandums and agreements were being examined and reviewed with great importance through the national parliamentary process.

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The historic Ganges water-sharing treaty between Bangladesh and India is due to expire in December 2026.

Responding to a question on the treaty Jaiswal said, “We have our Joint Rivers Commission mechanism to discuss all bilateral matters related to water, including Ganges water-sharing. Technical-level meetings on water issues are being held regularly.”

Topics:

BangladeshForeign MinistryAwami LeagueSheikh HasinaIndiaHumaiun KobirAgreement
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India's response, after Dhaka to review 101 agreements from the Sheikh Hasina's era