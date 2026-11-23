Bangladesh will arrest former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and send her to prison as soon as she enters the country from India, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told Reuters Sunday, as tensions and violence escalate over Hasina’s planned return in December.

Shama Obaed said Bangladesh had formally asked the Indian government to extradite Hasina, who has been in India since being ousted from power in 2024. Dhaka has urged New Delhi to follow the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.

“She will be arrested the moment she tries to enter Bangladesh,” Shama Obaed said in the Reuters interview. “She will be taken straight to prison, and the law will take its own course.”

“We want India to respect the extradition treaty between the two countries and send her back as a convicted criminal,” Shama Obaed said. “She must face the law and serve punishment for her actions.”

Sheikh Hasina resigned and took refuge in India in August 2024 amid a mass uprising. About 1,400 people were killed in violence during that period, according to the United Nations.

Bangladesh has issued a death sentence against Hasina, while political activities of her Awami League party have been banned. The government has also rejected her applications for a new passport and national identity card as part of her plans to return in December.

Reuters contacted India’s Ministry of External Affairs regarding Hasina’s extradition but received no immediate comment. India said in April this year that it was reviewing Bangladesh’s extradition request.

Awami League activists and supporters have taken to the streets in different parts of Bangladesh following Hasina’s announcement that she would return. Reuters, citing local media, reported that cocktail explosions and vehicle arson had occurred in at least 28 districts over the past 10 days, injuring several police officers and civilians.

Shama Obaed described the violence as an attempt at self-preservation by the Awami League. “It is an attempt by a politically bankrupt party to survive,” she said.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior Awami League leader and former state minister for shipping, told Reuters that the current political authorities were responsible for the violence.

Shama Obaed said no formal meeting or decision had been held on sending a special aircraft to India to bring Hasina back. Bangladesh wants a balanced bilateral relationship with New Delhi in which its “dignity, self-respect and national interests” remain protected, she said.

Shama Obaed also outlined the government’s diplomatic position on the Rohingya crisis. Dhaka has increased international pressure following a ruling by the United Nations’ International Court of Justice that described the Myanmar military’s indiscriminate killings and violence against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 as “state-sponsored genocide”.

“This historic ruling has given Bangladesh and the Rohingya community renewed strength in their legal struggle,” Shama Obaed said. “Our goal is to ensure that they can return to their homeland with full dignity and security.”

Shama Obaed urged the international community to pressure Myanmar’s government and the Arakan Army, which currently controls Rakhine State. Bangladesh did not create the crisis, Myanmar did, and Myanmar must resolve it, she said.

Bangladesh currently hosts about 1.2 million Rohingya refugees. Multiple repatriation efforts have failed because of Myanmar’s internal civil war and complex political situation.