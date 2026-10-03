8 die with Measles Symptoms in Dhaka, death toll reaches 1,122

Eight people with measles symptoms died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka during the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday. No deaths from laboratory-confirmed measles were reported during the period.

The latest figures cover the 24 hours from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the health directorate.

The number of deaths linked to measles and measles symptoms this year has risen to 1,122. Since April 10, 1,020 people have died with measles symptoms, while 102 have died after confirmed measles infection.