8 die with Measles Symptoms in Dhaka, death toll reaches 1,122

Eight people with measles symptoms died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka during the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday. No deaths from laboratory-confirmed measles were reported during the period.
The latest figures cover the 24 hours from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the health directorate.
The number of deaths linked to measles and measles symptoms this year has risen to 1,122. Since April 10, 1,020 people have died with measles symptoms, while 102 have died after confirmed measles infection.
A further 1,116 people across the country developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours. Since April 10, a total of 195,200 people have been identified with measles symptoms nationwide.
Laboratory tests confirmed measles in 43 people during the same period. The total number of confirmed measles cases since April 10 has reached 21,666.
Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 463. Sylhet Division followed with 179 deaths.
Other divisional death figures were 86 in Chattogram, 93 in Rajshahi, 60 in Barishal, 80 in Mymensingh, 44 in Khulna and 15 in Rangpur.
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