Measles death toll surpasses 1100

Five more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 1,104 since April 10, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday.

The DGHS measles bulletin reported that 1,003 people have died with measles symptoms this year. No deaths from laboratory-confirmed measles were recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The update covers the 24 hours from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Since April 10, a total of 1,104 people have died after contracting measles or developing measles symptoms. Of them, 1,003 died with measles symptoms and 101 died after laboratory-confirmed measles infection.

Three of the five people who died in the latest 24 hours were in Dhaka, while one death was reported in Chattogram and another in Sylhet.

A further 1,255 people developed measles symptoms nationwide during the period, bringing the total number of symptomatic cases since April 10 to 190,510.

Laboratory tests confirmed measles in 84 people during the same period. The total number of laboratory-confirmed measles cases since April 10 stands at 21,392.

Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 451. Sylhet division follows with 177 deaths.

Other divisions reported 93 deaths in Rajshahi, 84 in Chattogram, 79 in Mymensingh, 60 in Barishal, 44 in Khulna and 15 in Rangpur.

