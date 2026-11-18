Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has accepted a formal invitation to visit Bangladesh in early 2027, following a meeting with Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir in Colombo, Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror reported. Humayun Kabir met President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and formally invited him to visit Bangladesh early next year.

The State Minister handed over an official invitation letter from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to President Dissanayake, who accepted the invitation. The meeting also covered bilateral cooperation, trade and investment, regional connectivity and shared development goals.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had earlier discussed accelerating ongoing negotiations to expand bilateral trade and investment on November 15, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The discussion took place when Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dharmapala Weerakody, paid a courtesy call on Humayun Kabir at the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry. The meeting reviewed various aspects of ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives to expand trade and investment through faster progress in negotiations.